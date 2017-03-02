Recently, President Trump delivered his first speech addressing all of Congress. It was met with applause, boos, praise, and criticism from both sides of the aisle, and notably included the instantly famous moment when the president gave a tribute to fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens.

According to a CNN/ORC poll of people who watched the speech, “nearly 7-in-10” people felt the country was moving in the right direction. This was matched by similar high marks for his proposals on the economy (72% favorable), terrorism (70% favorable), and taxes (64% favorable). His lowest rating was 61% favorable on health care.

Now one might see the flaw in these polls being that it was only among people who watched the speech, who were likely Republicans. Well the viewers weren’t as Republican as you may think. Using a little math, we can calculate just how many Republicans and Democrats were watching.

According to the most recent RCP poll, 49% of people nationally approve of the Affordable Care Act. As for viewers of Trump’s speech, 39% of people approve of Obamacare. Using the popularity of Obamacare nationally and among Republicans and Democrats, I can calculate that around 44% of his viewers were Republican, 29% were independents, and 27% were Democrats.

Using Trump’s favorability among Republicans, Democrats, and independents, I can calculate that most Republicans, 68% of the independents, and 34% of the Democrats watching approved of his speech. For an undoubtedly polarizing president, these numbers are pretty impressive.

Now for the most important part, the issues. Trump’s agenda was very similar to his campaign rhetoric. On the economy, he proposed lower taxes, fewer regulations, and protection of American workers and small businesses. As for national security, Trump continued to push his wall, immigration restrictions, and missions to unite with other countries in the resistance to terrorism.

An important part of his rhetoric on terrorism was his ability to identify the acts of terror as "radical Islamic terrorism," a welcome departure from the statements of the Obama administration. Clearly most Muslims are not violent, but when it comes to the terror threatening Americans, it’s important to identify it correctly before attempting to resolve it, and Trump perfectly identifies what the threat is by calling it radical Islam.

When it came to health care, the president pressed on with his plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a better, cheaper plan. This was met with huge applause from the Republicans and boos from the Democrats, who spent most of the time watching the speech refusing to applaud.

As much as I wish Democrats would give Trump a chance, refusing to applause is not such a bad thing. However, those who were booing and giving Trump the “thumbs down” should be ashamed. You don’t have to like Trump, but as an elected official of all people should know, the president deserves respect whether you agree with him or not.

One fantastic moment was Trump’s touching tribute to Ryan Owens and his widow followed by a standing ovation of more than two minutes. An emotional moment for everyone watching, this move by Trump has been met with stark criticism from the left. Michael Moore called it a political exploitation and portrayed Trump as taking advantage of a grieving widow to boost his ratings. Calling it a political move is fair, but Moore took this way too far as he began to sound highly condescending toward Owens’ widow by implying that she was ignorant of that fact that Trump was taking advantage of her loss. Others said the long applause was overkill. I guess honoring a fallen hero is unacceptable to the Democrats. They probably think it’s Hitlerian, too.

When the Democrats’ biggest criticism is how long a fallen hero was applauded, you know the speech was good. As for the other side of the spectrum, Republicans were practically blown away, including myself. To his credit, Obama was a talented speaker, but this speech by Trump could possibly go down as one of the best first speeches to Congress any president has ever made.