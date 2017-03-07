To hear left's "narrative," President Trump conspired with Russia's de facto Tsar Vladimir Putin in a deal with the devil to win the U.S. election. It's now the Black Legend of their politics, not just a bid to delegitimize Trump's presidency, but a justification for any dirty political deed to undercut him - from falsely claiming the election was 'hacked,' to strikes at Trump's lieutenants, to the release of a repulsive phony dossier to embarrass him. By the logic of the narrative itself, it would suggest that Trump owes Putin Chicago-style favors and is therefore under his thumb as a pawn and takes his orders.

This morning, RT News reports:

The US has begun to deploy its advanced THAAD anti-missile defense system in South Korea, despite angry opposition from Russia and China. The step comes after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles toward Japan as part of an exercise targeting US bases there. According to US Pacific Command, the first elements of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system arrived at Osan airbase in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Tuesday. “Continued provocative actions by North Korea, to include yesterday's launch of multiple missiles, only confirm the prudence of our alliance decision last year to deploy THAAD to South Korea,” US Pacific Commander Admiral Harry Harris said in a statement, as cited by Reuters.

RT goes on to report that Trump's action comes at the desperate request of our top ally Japan, one the U.S. is treaty-bound to defend if it is under threat.

Trump's order honors that treaty, reassures Japan, sends a message to the world that our allies are not to be messed with, unsheaths a very sharp weapon for North Korea, and puts U.S. interests first, even as potential new partners, such as Russia, voice angry objections as an act at odds with their own interests.

Well, guess what: Trump's deployment shows that America's interests come first. Trump not only keeps that promise to us, he shows a phenomenal capacity to tell Russia and China no. This comes even as he has expressed a strong and repeated interest in making new partnerships with them on critical tasks such as fighting Middle Eastern terrorism. This is what Big Dogs do, and Trump has just shown he is the Big Dog.

There's just America First. Led by a strong independent, unilateral leader who takes orders from no one. Do the Democrats feel like fools now? They should. Their precious narrative has just gone down in flames with missile deployment in the Pacific.