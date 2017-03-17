So isn't federal court security just a sneaky way to oppress Muslims?

When you try to go into a federal courthouse, chances are you have to go through a metal detector and have your possessions examined by security. What is that all about? It's actually has nothing at all to do with security, and everything to do with deterring Muslims from seeking justice! How do we know this? Courthouses are guarded by the US Marshals. The US Marshals are a division of the executive branch. The executive branch is run by President Donald Trump. During the campaign, President Trump "showed animus" towards Muslims, and any action he takes obviously is caused by that bias.

Now, President Trump has the US Marshal service ostensibly guarding federal courthouses around the country. But I think in reality what he is doing is trying to make it harder for Muslims to get access to our judicial system. Just think about all the undocumented Muslims in America. Those without identification may find it impossible to seek justice in our court system. That's why I think the ACLU or CAIR or HAMAS should sue to get an injunction placed on all security measures in federal courthouses around the country. There should be no law enforcement presence at all. The presence of law enforcement only discourages undocumented Muslims from cooperating with our judicial system. It doesn't matter if Obama ordered the US Marshals to guard the courthouses; when Obama did it, he did it for legitimate reasons; but when President Trump does the same, it's for bad reasons, and is clearly unconstitutional. Ideally courthouses should be "sanctuary courthouses", places where people are not asked for identification or subject to obtrusive searches. Just as President Trump hasn't proven to courts that there is a terrorist threat justifying a ban entering the country, neither has he shown any evidence that security is needed at federal courthouses to prevent terrorist attacks there. Do you think we can expect a federal judge to find that the actions of Trump's Marshal Service in protecting courthouses is unconstitutional, any time soon? Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.