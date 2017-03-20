Secret Service Agent Who Refused to 'take a bullet' for Trump removed, but still not booted

The Secret Service agent in charge of the Denver office, who declared on Facebook that she would be glad to go to jail over taking a bullet for President Trump (and just kept posting hate-Trump attacks after she was caught), has been permanently removed from her position, the Washington Examiner reported. She's still employed however, and apparently has just been shuffled over to a do-nothing sinecure somewhere in bowels of the Department of Homeland Security. At best, she might get a well-deserved layoff, along with hundreds of thousands if not millions in severance pay. At worst. she will burrow in like a weevil as part of the Trump-hostile Deep State, working to undermine the president.

Coming at a time when the Secret Service showed yet more phenomenal incompetence by allowing an intruder to jump the White House fence and prowl around on the grounds in a report last week -- it wasn't the first time -- one wonders about the entire loyalty of the agency, given that so many were hired during the Obama era, and given that President Obama placed such a premium on leftwing activism in hiring. Worse still, another incompetent Secret Service agent allowed (or was that "allowed") her laptop to be stolen from her parked car in a story reported last week. The stolen computer contained the ultra-sensitive floor plans of the Trump residence in New York. Having the floor plans is an assassin's bonanza. Courtesy of the Secret Service in this case. Even more troubling, it comes on the heels of a foul cultural atmosphere of continuous threats to kill President Trump. These come not from marginal losers on the fringe but from actual public figures. Last week, some gangsta rappa who calls himself Snoop Dogg made a pretty explicit video of himself shooting dead a figure that was clearly intended to represent his twisted and subliterate idea of Presient Trump. He's not the first celeb to threaten to kill - Madonna was caught doing it earlier too - and none of these people have endured any sanctions, not even commercial sanctions, let alone a scared-straight visit from the Secret Service or better yet real charges. The will to enforce the law and defend our democracy and the people's democratic choice for president is no longer there. This is the Deep State at its worst. Can we trust the Secret Service if they go out of their way to protect this awful woman who wants her taxpayer-provided paycheck but not the responsibility of her job? Her claims to the contrary simply aren't believable, given that the decision to take a bullet is a split-second one, and once the deed is done, there is no going back. Trusting someone with that mindset in a matter of life and death is a fool's errand, the woman cannot be trusted. With that mindset and that willingness to propagandize that mindset on Facebook to win more converts, it's actually pretty close to a crime that cries out for a nail-hard response. Nope, her pension, not the president's personal security, such as we have seen in the current decisionmaking, comes first. ISeems Deep State isn't just a beltway game anymore, it's an actual threat to our republic. The Secret Service needs to be hosed out immediately.