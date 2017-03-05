(1/4) Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling.

(2/4) President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

(3/4) exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

(4/4) Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017

It remains to be seen if President Trump actually will decline to comment further, of course, but if he does, this keeps the issue open while permitting President Trump to move on to other topics and priorities. The Russia accusations have been parried, and investigations will be launched.

The Left, of course, will claim that Trump’s initial tweets Saturday morning were reckless and based solely on a Breitbart article and a radio monologue by Mark Levin. We shall see what the evidence shows.