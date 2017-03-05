« Former AG Lynch suggests we need more 'marching,' 'blood,' and 'death' in the streets | Did Obama authorize wiretapping of Trump? »
March 5, 2017

Sean Spicer says no further comment on wiretapping while under investigation

By Thomas Lifson

This morning, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer closed the door on further discussion by the president and White House staff of the accusation made yesterday that the Obama administration spied on the campaign communications at Trump Tower.  He did so in a series of tweets (of course):

 

This morning, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer closed the door on further discussion by the president and White House staff of the accusation made yesterday that the Obama administration spied on the campaign communications at Trump Tower.  He did so in a series of tweets (of course):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It remains to be seen if President Trump actually will decline to comment further, of course, but if he does, this keeps the issue open while permitting President Trump to move on to other topics and priorities. The Russia accusations have been parried, and investigations will be launched.

The Left, of course, will claim that Trump’s initial tweets Saturday morning were reckless and based solely on a Breitbart article and a radio monologue by Mark Levin. We shall see what the evidence shows.

RECENT VIDEOS

More Videos »