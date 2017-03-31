Even in the Democratic Party.

Your kids won't believe this, but there used to be honest liberals in America.

The reason for that was a man named George Meany, who chased Stalinist fanatics out of the AFL-CIO and a guy named Ronald Reagan, who tried to do the same thing in Hollywood.

Reagan was president of the Screen Actors' Guild during the Stalin years. He knew about murderous fanatics from personal experience.

Today the same folks are running Hollywood again, but that's another story.

Reagan, Meany, Hubert Humphrey, and all the others were FDR liberals with a powerful sense of morality.

Today they would be voting Trump.

See, I told you the kids will never believe this.

Three months ago Nat Hentoff died.

May he Rest in Peace.

Nat Hentoff was that nearly extinct species in American politics, an honest liberal.

(He probably voted Social Democrat Party in New York State, but then, you can fool all the people some of the time.)

Honest conservatives are seeing a time of political ascendancy today, and the reason is the very good sense of the American people. As twittered by a slick New York business guy, with real guts and honest values. (Guy named Donald Trump. Street guy, but rich as Beelzebub. Go figure.)

Trump was slick enough to use Twitter to drive the party hacks apesh*t.

Those would be today's Demshevikis. Who were officially endorsed in the last election by the CPUSA itself.

The Mensheviks were Social Democrats with a conscience, so naturally Lenin had to kill them all off. Our recent POTUS, The Bamster was also a Leninist. Which explains a lot. Obama calls it Third World Socialism, but hardened Leninism by any other name... You can look it up.

Nat Hentoff is dead, and may God bless his good and decent soul.

No matter what you believe, the language of loss and mourning never changes.

When the Soviet Union was falling apart under Gorbachev, the hardened Stalinoids of the Central Committee in Moscow would throw up their hands and exclaim "Bozhe Moi!" --- whenever another piece of bad news came into the Kremlin.

"Bozhe Moi!" would be "My God!" in Church Russian.

If you scare a murderous atheist badly enough, he'll follow Vladimir Putin, today's Tsar of All Russia, who has rebuilt tens of thousands of Orthodox churches and monasteries.

That is just another news item the New York Times forgot to tell the American people --- because, let's face it, today's hard-left diehard fanatics run the NYT Editorial Board. For them, it hurts to even think about Putin's Russia.

But Nat Hentoff is gone.

Alas.

May he Rest in Peace.