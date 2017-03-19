Yes, it must be tough to be Hillary Clinton, the woman who sold every bit of dignity and self-respect just to be president of the U.S.

To be fair, it must be tough waking up every morning in a house that you had no plans to live in this year.

As first lady of Arkansas, and then the U.S., she put up with everything just to hold on to her husband, or her ticket to the top.

As a candidate in 2008, her team put the "Obama was not born here" story to support the idea that a guy named Barack Obama was a bit un-American.

As the inevitable candidate in 2016, she didn't campaign and assumed that demographics and a friendly media would get her over the top.

A couple of days ago, Mrs. Clinton apparently "came out of the woods" and gave a brief speech about the state of the nation. I didn't know that she had been in the woods, but I guess it is a reference to a couple of encounters that the former first lady had with citizens out for a walk.

Mrs. Clinton is concerned with the divisions in the country or something like that, according to news reports:

She told the Society of Irish women yesterday: "What can we do to try to bring people together and to try to find that common ground, even higher ground, sister, so that we listen to each other again and we know that we can make a difference?

Then:

The former First Lady went on to urge the "divided country" to work together to solve problems, recalling how, as first lady, she met with female leaders working to bring peace to Northern Ireland. Ms Clinton added: "I am ready to come out of the woods and to help shine a light on what is already happening around kitchen tables, at dinners like this, to help draw strength that will enable everybody to keep going."

On behalf of the "deplorable," let me scream across the land: are you kidding, Mrs. Clinton? Did you just realize that the country is divided?

The nation has been divided for a long time, and your side did a lot to make it so.

On September 2012, then-secretary of state Clinton insulted the intelligence of most Americans by participating in a scam calling the attack on the Benghazi diplomatic post a reaction to a YouTube video. We know now that the explanation was a lie, but don't expect the lady to say she is sorry.

Last year, Mrs. Clinton, now a candidate for president, referred to half of Trump supporters as "deplorable." Isn't that a neat way of uniting the country? She regretted the remark later but the damage was done.

Frankly, it's time for the Democrats to move beyond the Clintons and the Obamas and check out the electoral map after the 2016 elections. The party is in awful shape, and reviving Mrs. Clinton or counting on President Obama to run a shadow government will do little to fix the party's blues.

So nice to see you, Mrs. Clinton. Your Cubs finally won the World Series, but your time in politics is over for sure.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.