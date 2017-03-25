Contestants on the Channel 4 show Eden continued to live in the Scottish wilderness for months despite the show being taken off the air in July 2016.

Eden followed 23 people who were tasked with building a new society from scratch in “a remote Scottish location” – located on the estate of the Ardnamurchan peninsula in the west Highlands – which attempted to show viewers “what they would do differently if they were to start again, drawing attention to some of the facets of 21st century living that we could all do without.” The show originally set out showcasing the events of each month on the island with every new episode, with the experiment set to last for a year. But, after the opening three months of the campaign aired in July 2016 (covering March, April and May), Channel 4 decided to take it off the air after the show suffered from poor viewing figures, with a drop from 1.7 million to 800,000 viewers recorded.

Is this what happens when you allow sociology majors to dream up reality TV ideas?

The ambition of building a new society from scratch is actually at the root of the progressive delusion. Human nature, alas, always will be with us. But that does not prevent a line of leftists stretch back to Rousseau who offer us the ideal of a society without…well…human nature. Where everyone gets along, and is taken care of. It'll never happen, and especially never in the world of broadcasting.

