It must be the diversity she will bring to Expedia's board. Yeah, that's it...she's female. Nevertheless, there are many who are appalled at Chelsea Clinton's new very part time job--after all, she is a mom and needs to spend time with her young children--and have cleverly decided to show their disapproval of Expedia's hiring by taking their business elsewhere. And they're telling the world about it. Why, look what's trending on twitter-- #boycottexpedia

So Chelsea Clinton, daughter of you know who, the rich little rich girl who tried, really tried to care about money but couldn't on a fundamental level is doing just fine in the money department. Non fundamentally of course. Despite her husband not appearing to work at present, the money just magically drops in . The latest cash flow is, of course, her new gig at Expedia which came to her...just like that.

As for those who believe this is unfair to working mom Chelsea, they were silent when narrow minded liberals (yes, I know that is redundant) pressured stores to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessories brand--a business she built on her own. However Ivanka's fans pushed the eponymous brand to number one on Amazon. Will Chelsea's supporters rally for her by now booking on Expedia, offsetting those using alternative services? We will all soon find out.

So Chelsea Clinton, daughter of you know who, the rich little rich girl who tried, really tried to care about money but couldn't on a fundamental level is doing just fine in the money department. Non fundamentally of course. Despite her husband not appearing to work at present, the money just magically drops in. The latest cash flow is, of course, her new gig at Expedia which came to her...just like that.

It must be the diversity she will bring to Expedia's board. Yeah, that's it...she's female. Nevertheless, there are many who are appalled at Chelsea Clinton's new very part time job--after all, she is a mom and needs to spend time with her young children--and have cleverly decided to show their disapproval of Expedia's hiring by taking their business elsewhere. And they're telling the world about it. Why, look what's trending on twitter--#boycottexpedia

#boycottExpedia

And audit anything Chelsea is involved with...stole from Haiti hospital fund for wedding/living expenses https://t.co/loAfd5CqiG — Lisa Tarpin (@Lisa77720) March 19, 2017

As for those who believe this is unfair to working mom Chelsea, they were silent when narrow minded liberals (yes, I know that is redundant) pressured stores to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessories brand--a business she built on her own. However Ivanka's fans pushed the eponymous brand to number one on Amazon. Will Chelsea's supporters rally for her by now booking on Expedia, offsetting those using alternative services? We will all soon find out.