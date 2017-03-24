Advocates for illegal alien immigration and diversity proponents are on the defensive as a result of the brutal rape of a 14 year old girl at a Maryland school by 2 illegals. But they are trying to defend the indefensible, and in so doing, have resorted to ignoring the immigration status of the attackers or, as in the case of major media outlets, pretend that the attack didn't happen.

The “big three” networks -- ABC, CBS, and NBC -- continued their shamefulblackout into Wednesday night of the horrifying rape of a teenage girl in a Maryland high school bathroom, allegedly by two men, including one who police say is in the U.S. illegally. Instead, the pathetic liberal media that’s shown no interest in the Rockville High School case complied with Rolling Stone in giving more than 10 minutes of coverage in two days to the fake 2014 claim that a University of Virginia fraternity gang-raped a female student. Before breaking down how blind the media were in furthering a narrative about college fraternities and sexual assault (which can be a noble cause), the pro-illegal immigrant media were surely displeased with the Fox News Channel’s "Special Report" as it again offered a story on the events in Montgomery County, Maryland. Fill-in host James Rosen noted that “the Maryland State House of Delegates has approved a bill to make Maryland a sanctuary state...just days after Maryland authorities charged two immigrants, one of them confirmed to be here illegally, in the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in a Rockville High School bathroom.” Correspondent Doug McKelway provided the latest from the school and told viewers how the cowards with the school district banned TV cameras from Tuesday’s packed PTA meeting as “[t]he red-hot controversy...lit up social media.” McKelway also noted how the school district has shifted their focus from the rape to blaming average citizens for being outraged about how such a thing could have happened. At the same time, local and state Democrats went ahead with their desire to make Rockville and Maryland a sanctuary city and state, respectively. This was despite strong opposition from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. This lack of seriousness by the liberal media was no issue back in fall 2014 when Rolling Stone detailed a graphic gang rape of a young woman at a University of Virginia fraternity. Without corroborating any of the facts, ABC’s "World News Tonight" spent 4 minutes and 30 seconds on the allegations on November 23 and 24 of that year. "NBC Nightly News" and serial liar Brian Williams had 4 minutes and 16 seconds over those same two days. "CBS Evening News" was third with a single, 1-minute-and-56-second segment on the 24th.

This is a case where a story that does not fit the standard media narrative about illegal aliens is ignored while a story that fit the narrative of brutal college males regularly raping innocent female students was intensively covered. It is "news" in service to a political agenda - whether ignored or highlighted.

School district officials have gone a step further. After avoiding the media for several days, the superintendent fired off an email that didn't even mention the guts of the controversy - that the students were here illegally - while accusing those speaking out against the district's policies of racism and xenophobia.

Parents have been protesting outside the office of Montgomery County Superintendent Dr. Jack Smith for days, according to Townhall’s Katie Pavlich. They also voiced their concerns during a public meeting Tuesday evening. Smith reportedly fired off an email Thursday accusing members of the community of racism and xenophobia. “While I know this tragic incident has become part of a national political debate, I want to remind community members that the lives of real students have been forever affected,” Smith wrote in the email, according to Pavlich. “While many have chosen to engage civilly in the conversation, far too many have crossed the line with racist, xenophobic calls and emails. MCPS is working with law enforcement to identify those who are making threats toward our students and schools. This behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”

Trying to change the subject by accusing concerned parents of racism and xenophobia is just one of the tactics being employed to desperately deflect attention from the attack. An editorial in the Baltmore Sun tries to smear those who point out the obvious failure of US immigration policies as "hysterical":

Unfortunately, the crime now seems to be bringing out the worst kind of demagoguery from public officials who should know better. Bad enough that Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, elevated the case to national news by identifying it at his press briefing Tuesday as an example of why President Donald Trump supports a "crackdown" on illegal immigration. Now, Gov. Larry Hogan has likewise joined the fray, similarly drawing attention to the perpetrators' immigration status and discussing the incident in the context of his opposition to legislation pending in Annapolis that would limit the ability of Maryland police to detain individuals solely on suspicion that they are undocumented. And Republican Rep. Andy Harris, whose 1st District doesn't even include the county, has taken to the airwaves with a radio ad decrying this particular rape and any effort to make Maryland a "sancutary state." For the record, the two suspects in the Rockville incident are undocumented immigrants, but what does that have to do with their crime? Public schools are required under federal law to provide a public education to all children regardless of legal status. There was no apparent failure to cooperate with authorities or any connection of the suspects to foreign gangs (a common talking point within the anti-immigration crowd). Nor was this the first example of a sexual assault taking place in a public school in Maryland. In 2013, a 14-year-old was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old junior at Wilde Lake High School, and a 14-year-old at Arundel Senior High was charged with sexually assaulting a classmate in a school bathroom in 2012; neither of the alleged perpetrators was an immigrant.

What does the immigration status of the attackers have to do with anything? Ask the parents of the 14 year old rape victim. Allow me to speak for them:

The rape would never have happened if the border jumpers had been deported immediately. Furthermore, the rape should never have occurred because the two young adults (17 and 18 years old) alleged to have committed the crime had no business in a 9th grade classroom.

A lawyer for the accused makes the most outrageous claim of all; he says the sex between the child and the young adults was "consensual" - a ridiculous claim since the law does not recognize the ability of a 14 year old to consent to sex.

Another argument inferred in the Sun editorial is that the attack was an isolated incident and should not be used as a symbolic stand in for opposition to illegal immigration.

That's a load of crap. Throughout American history, "isolated incidents" have been used to galvanize public opinion to affect change. An isolated incident of defiance - the Boston Tea Party - led to a revolution. The isolated incident of John Brown's raid on Harper's Ferry set off a chain of events that led to the Civil War. The isolated incident of a church burning in Birmingham that killed four little girls outraged both north and south and raised the profile of the civil rights movement.

The rape of a 14 year old is both a tragedy and outrage. But it is also, unavoidably, a political issue. Simply ignoring the event as major media has done, or blame those looking to prevent a repeat of the attack, as Superintendent Smith has done, or claim that the immigration status of the attackers doesn't matter, as the Baltimore Sun has done, is denying the fundamental fact that what happened to that little girl has become a powerful symbol for those who seek to change the ruinous, dangerous, and inexplicably illogical immigration policies of the federal government.