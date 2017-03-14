We voted for Donald to beat two sets of political enemies: the Democrats and the GOP establishment. You don't get more establishment than Paul Ryan. He is poison to Trump's base. We don't want what he's selling on Obamacare. Trump should know this.

The day Donald Trump was elected was a day of unalloyed joy for me. I knew the battle to fulfill his campaign promises would be tough. I knew we wouldn't win every battle. But I trusted my plain-speaking, commonsense president to put all his considerable powers of persuasion and his excellent team to drive his promises as hard and as far as he could go.

Obamacare Lite is a breach of trust. Tweaking Obamacare and calling it "repeal and replace" fools no one. This is not a repeal, and the replace is more of the same. It is the approach of do-gooder, big-government politicians in bed with the insurance companies and afraid they'll lose votes if they deprive anyone of federal handouts.

Trump promised he will create a free-market solution. This is nothing of the sort. Paul Ryan thinks he is such a policy-wonk genius that he can do better than the free market in delivering affordable care to the greatest number of people. No one can. The health market is too complex, and the economy is too complex. Government can only construct Rube Goldberg nightmares for us, while favoring their selected few. Adam Smith explained all this in the 1700s. We are 300 years behind the wisdom of our founding fathers.

We want what Trump promised on the campaign trail: total repeal of Obamacare. He didn't say tweak and replace parts. He said he'd give the choice about their insurance coverage back to the people. That is the only way to make care affordable. We don't want the government redistributing wealth and picking winners and losers.

We are sick of being told that after winning election after election to bring Obamacare down, a majority in Congress is not enough. If Trump and team wanted repeal, it would be enough. (See Thomas Lifson, "Ted Cruz may have discovered a way to totally change Obamacare without 60 Senate votes.")

As reported by Colton Grace in AT on Monday, Speaker Ryan stated after Obama's veto of the last, symbolic, Obamacare repeal: "There is a clear path to repealing Obamacare without 60 votes in the Senate. So, next year, if we are sending this bill to a Republican president, it will get signed into law."

What's changed? Only that Ryan now has his hands on the levers of power and wants to cram his vision of compassionate health care down our throats.

We are told that the individuals who got subsidized insurance under Obamacare want it to continue, and we can't take it away. That is utter nonsense – it makes repeal meaningless and impossible. In what universe are these Republicans living, that the rule is that whatever handouts Democrats pass must remain forever? This is precisely why we elected Trump.

Trump did say on the campaign trail that he wants to make sure that all Americans get the health care they need. He should listen to Congressman Dave Brat, the conservative hero who defeated Majority Leader Eric Cantor. Brat has a fundamental insight into the mental confusion on health care: we have insurance and health care mixed up. Once you separate the two, solutions are possible that will promote affordable health care and affordable insurance. Brat explained to Breitbart News:

Focusing on coverage makes it impossible for the bill to ever work, he said. "Five percent of the people with pre-existing conditions, et cetera – very serious issues that every bill deals with – but five percent of the folks will cost 50 percent of the entire health care market," he said. A pre-existing condition has nothing to do with insurance, because the person already had the problem, he said. "That is not an insurance problem. That is a health care problem, and we've got to fix that. For the rest of the 300 million, we've got to design an efficient system that follows free-market logic, where you get to go shop." In the RyanCare bill, the individual mandate was supposed to go away, but instead, it is reconfigured as a continuing care option … Under Ryancare someone can go without insurance for 10 years and then upon learning they have cancer, sign up for "insurance" …and pay a penalty."

People with pre-existing conditions break the health insurance bank for everyone else – so give them their own, separate state pool. Take the example of Alaska:

In Alaska, the cost of caring for just 500 chronically ill patients was making premiums unaffordable[.] … To halt Alaska's insurance death spiral, state authorities agreed to pay for the care of the highest cost patients. In effect, Alaska created a separate high-risk pool for the sickest. The cost of caring for people in this pool – a staggering $55 million – would be shared by all Alaska taxpayers, instead of being thrust on the small number of people using the individual insurance market. As a result, premiums will only rise seven percent for 2017. It's a lesson for the nation. Under ObamaCare, healthy people pay premiums, but seldom meet their sky-high deductibles ($6,000 or more per person for the bronze plan). Instead, their premiums pay for the chronically ill. ... Five percent of the population consumes half the nation's healthcare.

Once we separate health care from insurance, low-cost solutions are obvious. The idiot solution we have now is to outlaw low-cost catastrophic policies that many people want. Instead, create low-cost clinics where lower-income people can afford routine doctors visits, and let the insurance market offer a full range of policies with free choice for consumers.

Work for full repeal, President Trump. Do your art of the deal. This is supposed to be your strong suit – not caving even before the battle commences. Fight for us. Keep your promise.