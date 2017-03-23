Apparently, this was too much for the snowflake academy where this junior criminal had been terrorizing his young schoolmates with pointed fingers and other faux military-grade weaponry.

In yet another episode of Liberals Gone Wild, a Collinsville, Illinois preschool has suspended a four-year-old child for bringing a spent .22 shell to show his friends. Not a gun, not live ammunition, but a used shell.

According to Fox2 News:

Neither she nor Hunter's dad knew it, but he found something he thought was pretty neat and he took it to school Tuesday to show his friends. "This is a spent .22 caliber bullet casing," Kristy Jackson said, holding the object that got Hunter into so much trouble. "I was met with a stone-faced teacher who said that my son had a shotgun bullet. I was horrified thinking, 'where could he have gotten this?'" Jackson said, recalling when she picked up Hunter from the preschool in Troy, IL, Tuesday. Hunter's parents got a letter from the school's director saying Hunter had been suspended for 7 days. The letter says they'd repeatedly been reminded about Hunter using other toys as make believe guns, in violation of school policy including Monday, when Jackson picked Hunter up from the preschool, the day before the shell casing incident.

To add insult to injury A Place 2 Grow, aka Snowflake Academy, demanded that Hunter's mother (Kristy Jackson) pay for the time he was being denied. When she posted about this on Facebook, they reported her to the Department of Child and Family Services. See Kristy Jackson's Facebook page here.

The boy apparently found the spent shell on the ground after his grandfather, a retired Collinsville police officer, had taken him to teach him gun safety.

The American people fought the most powerful nation on Earth and won independence because we had guns, and that lesson was not lost on the left. Gun control is one of the cornerstones of liberal social engineering not because it saves lives (it doesn't), but because as long as the American people have guns, they can't be forced to obey their "betters" in the Establishment. If they really cared about safety and security, they would not support letting hordes of aliens invade the country. They would not support weak laws and anemic sentencing laws. Obama would not have emptied the prisons shortly before he left office. Why do these people oppose Donald Trump's efforts to stop potential terrorists from coming into the country? Why were they so eager to import tens of thousands of Syrian military-age men, aka refugees?

The whole point of these hysterical reactions to anything even remotely associated with firearms is to make them taboo, to create a sense of horror in the average person. While leftists are is merrily picking the lock on the most sordid and vile of human passions, celebrating things that were once not even discussed in private, they are at the same time trying to make the public fear and loathe the things they do not want – such as guns. Just as it is impossible to speak out against the redefinition of marriage today, so too do they want it impossible to defend firearms or even whisper about them publicly.

Doubt me? Well, the Boston Globe called for just this sort of thing. As they point out, it worked to kill cigarettes.

A Place 2 Grow may not even realize that this is what they are trying to do; they may just be drifting along with the hippie tide. But it most certainly is their intent to stigmatize guns and anything associated with them. It is reminiscent of the ancient kings who would strike someone's name from all records, that his memory may perish.

A Place 2 Grow apparently doesn't live up to its name. Shame upon its operators!

