Fool me once, shame on you. Fool Huma Abedin four times, and she’ll still take you back.

It’s the feel-good story of the day for naïve people: Huma and Tony “working hard” on their marriage. The New York Post (of course!) has the story:

After years of public humiliation by her sext-a-holic husband, Anthony Weiner, 40-year-old Abedin finally separated from the former congressman in August, one day after The Post reported that he had sent yet another explicit photo to a woman — this one showing his toddler son asleep beside him. But sources tell The Post that Hillary Clinton’s righthand woman is now giving the marriage another try. “Huma has been working hard on her relationship with Anthony,” said a source close to the Abedin family. “He has been spending 80 to 90 percent of his time at the [Irving Place apartment] they share . . . If there is a disagreement, he goes to his mother’s apartment in Brooklyn.

Huma had to jettison Tony because of the negative impact his sexting scandal on the Hillary campaign, where Huma was the highly visible right hand girl of Hillary Clinton. It was always a bizarre matchup that reeked of political convenience and cover, even if there were some spark of attraction between the two very, very odd people.

If anybody is working hard, it is Tony, who has little bargaining leverage on Huma. She has signaled a shift in personal strategy, toward celebrityhood:

Lately, though, Abedin has been embracing the spotlight like never before. She was in the front row at the Prabal Gurung and Oscar de la Renta/Monse shows this past New York Fashion Week. She was spotted accompanying Clinton to the John Barrett Salon last week for a paparazzi-friendly glam session. And this past week, she has been gallivanting around Los Angeles with a big smile on her face. She made a very public visit to Disneyland with actor Tony Goldwyn — who played the president on “Scandal.” She also attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony for film producer Haim Saban on Wednesday with famous womanizer and composer David Foster. The Clinton source said that, despite her seeming reluctance, Abedin has always adored “that celebrity s–t. She loves the fashion world. She always has. When she married Anthony, nobody could understand it because he’s one of the world’s greatest a–holes . . . but she saw a life she wanted to live, that provided her with a lot of the stuff that she’s drawn to.” He’s also not surprised that the duo is getting back together given that Abedin has been encamped with the Clintons for more than two decades. “You can be around a real world of value or you can live in a fake Clinton world that’s totally dysfunctional and without principle . . . and [with] an incredible amount of selfishness and narcissism,” the source explained. “She doesn’t know any different because she doesn’t want to know any different.”

Everything that Huma derives depends on the Clinton Machine. Whatever else is at work here depends on that fact as a given.