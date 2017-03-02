In a statement posted on Twitter later by his spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores, Sessions said he had never discussed campaign details with any Russian officials.

Along with Pelosi's call for Sessions to resign, the Post said the previously undisclosed discussions could fuel new congressional calls for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russia's alleged role in the 2016 presidential election.

When Sessions spoke with Kislyak in July and September, he was a senior member of the influential Senate Armed Services Committee as well as one of Trump’s top foreign policy advisers, according to the Post.

"I’m not aware of any of those activities," Sessions responded, according to the Post. He added: "I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians."

Buried at the end of the Reuters report - and mentioned in passing in the Washington Post story - is this:

Not that this makes much of a difference when you're trying to smear the attorney general of the United States.

Pelosi and other leading Democrats know full well that accusing Trump of treason outright will not only show them to be paranoid idiots, but also expose their smear campaign for what it is; an underhanded attempt to destroy Trump's credibility. The smear against Sessions is typical. I can think of a dozen reasons why the chiarman of the Armed Services Committee would meet with the Russian ambassador to the US having nothing to do with presidential politics. There are also several reasons why Sessions, as an individual Senator would meet with Kislyak.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://" href="http://" sessions="" is="" not="" fit="" to="" serve="" as="" the="" top="" law="" enforcement="" officer="" of="" our="" country="" and="" must="" resign,"="" she="" said="" in="" a="" statement.="" statement="" posted="" on="" twitter="" later="" by="" his="" spokeswoman="" sarah="" isgur="" flores,="" he="" had="" never="" discussed="" campaign="" details="" with="" any="" russian="" officials.="" "i="" have="" no="" idea="" what="" this="" allegation="" about.="" it="" false,"="" trump's="" first="" national="" security="" adviser,="" michael="" flynn,="" was="" fired="" last="" month="" after="" u.s.="" sanctions="" russia="" kislyak="" before="" trump="" took="" office="" misled="" vice="" president="" mike="" pence="" about="" conversations.="" washington="" post="" one="" sessions'="" meetings="" private="" conversation="" ambassador="" sergei="" that="" place="" senator's="" september.="" came="" at="" height="" intelligence="" officials="" say="" cyber="" upend="" presidential="" race,="" reported.="" along="" pelosi's="" call="" for="" resign,="" previously="" undisclosed="" discussions="" could="" fuel="" new="" congressional="" calls="" appointment="" special="" counsel="" investigate="" russia's="" alleged="" role="" 2016="" election.="" attorney="" general,="" oversees="" justice="" department,="" including="" federal="" bureau="" investigation,="" which="" been="" leading="" investigations="" into="" meddling="" links="" associates.="" has="" so="" far="" resisted="" recuse="" himself.="" when="" spoke="" july="" september,="" senior="" member="" influential="" senate="" armed="" services="" committee="" well="" trump’s="" foreign="" policy="" advisers,="" according="" post.="" played="" prominent="" supporting="" formally="" joining="" february="" 2016.="" jan.="" 10="" judiciary="" confirmation="" hearing,="" asked="" democratic="" senator="" al="" franken="" would="" do="" if="" learned="" evidence="" anyone="" affiliated="" communicated="" government="" course="" campaign,="" "i’m="" aware="" those="" activities,"="" responded,="" added:="" called="" surrogate="" time="" or="" two="" i="" did="" communications="" russians."="" consider="" conversations="" relevant="" lawmakers’="" questions="" remember="" detail="" kislyak,="" "there="" absolutely="" nothing="" misleading="" answer,"="" flores="" earlier="" told="" department="" white="" house="" respond="" immediately="" requests="" reuters="" comment.="" met="" sept.="" 8="" capacity="" panel="" rather="" than="" surrogate,="" "he="" during="" hearing="" between="" -="" committee,"="" post."="">The notion that Trump and any of his people would meet with the Russians to plot the downfall of the Clinton campaign via an effort to hack the DNC emails is a spurious charge that the Democrats know would never hold up to any reasonable scrutinty. They can hint, intimate, whisper, and suggest an effort to work with the Russians to give Trump the victory all they want, but in the end, it's all a bunch of hot air with no basis in evidence or fact.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://" href="http://" sessions="" is="" not="" fit="" to="" serve="" as="" the="" top="" law="" enforcement="" officer="" of="" our="" country="" and="" must="" resign,"="" she="" said="" in="" a="" statement.="" statement="" posted="" on="" twitter="" later="" by="" his="" spokeswoman="" sarah="" isgur="" flores,="" he="" had="" never="" discussed="" campaign="" details="" with="" any="" russian="" officials.="" "i="" have="" no="" idea="" what="" this="" allegation="" about.="" it="" false,"="" trump's="" first="" national="" security="" adviser,="" michael="" flynn,="" was="" fired="" last="" month="" after="" u.s.="" sanctions="" russia="" kislyak="" before="" trump="" took="" office="" misled="" vice="" president="" mike="" pence="" about="" conversations.="" washington="" post="" one="" sessions'="" meetings="" private="" conversation="" ambassador="" sergei="" that="" place="" senator's="" september.="" came="" at="" height="" intelligence="" officials="" say="" cyber="" upend="" presidential="" race,="" reported.="" along="" pelosi's="" call="" for="" resign,="" previously="" undisclosed="" discussions="" could="" fuel="" new="" congressional="" calls="" appointment="" special="" counsel="" investigate="" russia's="" alleged="" role="" 2016="" election.="" attorney="" general,="" oversees="" justice="" department,="" including="" federal="" bureau="" investigation,="" which="" been="" leading="" investigations="" into="" meddling="" links="" associates.="" has="" so="" far="" resisted="" recuse="" himself.="" when="" spoke="" july="" september,="" senior="" member="" influential="" senate="" armed="" services="" committee="" well="" trump’s="" foreign="" policy="" advisers,="" according="" post.="" played="" prominent="" supporting="" formally="" joining="" february="" 2016.="" jan.="" 10="" judiciary="" confirmation="" hearing,="" asked="" democratic="" senator="" al="" franken="" would="" do="" if="" learned="" evidence="" anyone="" affiliated="" communicated="" government="" course="" campaign,="" "i’m="" aware="" those="" activities,"="" responded,="" added:="" called="" surrogate="" time="" or="" two="" i="" did="" communications="" russians."="" consider="" conversations="" relevant="" lawmakers’="" questions="" remember="" detail="" kislyak,="" "there="" absolutely="" nothing="" misleading="" answer,"="" flores="" earlier="" told="" department="" white="" house="" respond="" immediately="" requests="" reuters="" comment.="" met="" sept.="" 8="" capacity="" panel="" rather="" than="" surrogate,="" "he="" during="" hearing="" between="" -="" committee,"="" post."="">