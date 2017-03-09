Yesterday, the Washington Examiner reported that sales in one woman's business dramatically increased in February! Hooray for women's work!

It seems as if yesterday's International Women's Day Without Women (and you did observe its effects, didn't you?) was a success, but not in the way its racist , bigoted , elitist , terrorist , sexist ( twice! ), cowardly organizers had planned.

Recent controversies surrounding Ivanka Trump's eponymous clothing line appear to not have had a longterm negative effect on the brand. The women's fashion line reportedly saw record sales despite calls to boycott the brand of President Trump's daughter. "Since the beginning of February, they were some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand," Abigail Klem, the president of the Ivanka Trump brand, told Refinery29. "For several different retailers Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the [brand's] best performance ever." ... From January to February, Ivanka Trump sales increased 346 percent, according to e-commerce aggregator Lyst. The brand's sales in February increased 557 percent compared to the average orders in 2016. "We actually feel super optimistic because, I think, one, a lot of people support Ivanka, even across both political parties," Klem said.

A few weeks earlier, Ivanka Trump fragrances soared to the #1 bestseller list on Amazon, beating out eponymous scents from various female celebrities du jour.

Ivanka Trump Eau de Parfum Spray For Women sits at number one on the retail giant’s top sellers list. Also topping the list is IVANKA TRUMP For Women 0.20 Eau de Parfum Roller Ball, which is the number two best seller on the women’s fragrances list. Trump’s brand products are currently beating out women’s fragrances by pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears as well as fragrances lines from Vera Wang, Giorgio Armani, Marc Jacobs, and Versace.

Most of the women observing their day for self-validation were not ecstatic about this good news woman's success story. Indeed, this triumph for a woman's enterprise happened despite the fact that racist, bigoted, elitist, terrorist, cowardly, sexist females, many of them organizers or participants in that so-called Woman's Day thing that supposedly honored women, urged other women to boycott (a sexist term!) Ivanka Trump's products and forced stores carrying the brand to drop it. But why would women boycott another woman's business? Because they don't care for her father, and they are really upset that Ivanka supports him. Hmm – these women just don't realize that smart, independent women have a separate identity from their fathers and husbands and even sons.

However, the smart women, quite capable of thinking and acting independently, angered at being ordered what to do by the racist, bigoted, elitist, terrorist, sexist, and cowardly females, bought the attractive Trump offerings. They also destroyed their credit cards attached to the stores that succumbed and discontinued carrying Trump's goods.

Every day is a woman's day for these smart women.

And for those women whose real needs and situations were neglected by today's bizarre festivities, take some comfort knowing that other women – and men – are doing what they can to improve your situation.