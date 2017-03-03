They bring out the tried and true -- people around Trump talked to Russians. It is too bad they didn’t talk to the Iranians instead.

The Democrats and their allies in the media certainly couldn’t allow the momentum from the speech to continue, do not want to focus on Trump’s initiatives, don’t want the public to see much about the meetings with different groups, especially minorities and certainly do not want to talk about the massive increases in consumer optimism and business optimism or the trillions in increases in the stock market. Therefore:

Hillary always bragged about all her contacts around the world so I do not understand why the NYT, WP, and others haven’t received any information on calls by her or anyone surrounding her the last few years to Russians or other world officials.

Were the intelligence agencies and Obama officials only targeting calls from Trump officials or from all campaigns including Hillary’s and Bernie’s? Were their court orders involved to authorize the recording of calls?

In March of 2012 Obama whispered to a high-ranking Russian official to tell Putin he would have more flexibility if he was reelected. Later that year he chastised Romney for saying Russia was dangerous. Did the Intelligence agencies record Obama officials that year for improper contact with Russian officials? Did the Justice Department Democrats and the media investigate whether Russia sought to influence the 2012 election? Wouldn’t it be logical for Russia to want to reelect the flexible Obama who had done nothing to limit Putin’s expansion of power during his first term?

President Obama and others around him were actively campaigning to elect Hillary so there could be an Obama third term. Wouldn’t it be illegal and immoral for anyone surrounding Obama to illegally release classified information to damage Trump before and after the election? Isn’t it sad that the compliant media willingly reports Democrat propaganda to destroy a candidate they are against? It is especially pathetic when they report unverified gossip.

We know that Obama had the “independent” IRS target his political opponents to shut them up and violate their free speech and political speech rights prior to elections. Obama said there was not a smidgen of evidence that they did anything wrong. That is obviously a president who does not have a moral, legal, or constitutional compass.

We know that Obama used the “independent” Justice Department to threaten legal action against political opponents who dared disagree with him on climate issues.

We know that Obama and hundreds of officials in his administration clearly knew that Hillary was violating the law on classified documents starting in 2009 and neither Obama nor anyone else cared.

A president who targets political opponents throughout his eight years and obviously has people that continue to target his successor is much more dangerous than anything Nixon did with Watergate which was a burglary and cover up.

There is absolutely nothing illegal about talking to Russians or anyone else around the world. There is absolutely no indication that anyone surrounding Trump asked Putin or any Russian to help rig the election. The media is trying to change the subject.

Eric Holder was an attorney general who actually committed perjury before Congress and not one Democrat asked Obama to fire him or asked him to resign. The media also didn’t really care.

When Sessions is asked what he and the Russian ambassador talked about he should just say his grandchildren and their vacations. That is the same answer Loretta Lynch gave about her “chance” meeting with Bill Clinton a few days before the pretend FBI interview of Hillary.

When most of the media seeks to destroy a president and political agenda because they don’t like him while they sought to build up another president and agenda because they did like him no matter what he did they are absolutely worthless. It is certainly not what the Founders envisioned when they enshrined freedom of the press in the First Amendment to hold the powerful to account.