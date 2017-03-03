Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis wants to tap the former U.S. ambassador to Egypt, Anne Patterson, as his undersecretary of defense for policy, but the Pentagon chief is running into resistance from White House officials, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis wants to fill the most senior posts at the Defense Department with people sympathetic to Islamists, or almost as bad , people sympathetic to Barack Obama.

As ambassador to Egypt between 2011 and 2013, Patterson worked closely with former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi and his Islamist government. She came under fire for cultivating too close a relationship with the regime and for discouraging protests against it—and White House officials are voicing concerns about those decisions now. For Mattis’s part, he has “put her name forward and he doesn’t quite understand why people have an objection,” the person said.

How can he not understand? She was an enabler of the Muslim Brotherhood. That's a radical Islamist group. And in her incompetence, the embassy she ran played a prelude role to the carnage in Benghazi.

Transition officials swatted down Michele Flournoy, who served as undersecretary of defense for policy in the Obama administration and who was Mattis’s top choice to be his deputy; she eventually took herself out of the running for the position.

Why would he pick someone close to Obama for such a crucial role? It's totally inconceivable.

Apperently, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis wants people sympathetic to the Muslim Brotherhood and whatever brotherhood Barack Obama belongs to at the most senior levels of government. If these people reflect Mattis's philosophy, we have the wrong man at the Defense Department. Mattis is also opposed to waterboarding terrorists and enhanced interrogation techniques.

Can somebody in the comments section please explain to me why Donald Trump picked this bozo for Secretary of Defense?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.