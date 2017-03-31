I recently watched a one-and-a-half-hour program that featured the ageing white haired “linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist [OMG], historian, social critic, and political activist” Noam Chomsky, pontificating about USA history. This anointed intellectual and sage of the American scene spews opinions that are the philosophical gold standard for progressives from Portland, Maine to Portland, Oregon. He expounded in his signature raspy monotone on the political, cultural and commercial ills of the nation, covering roughly 250 years of history.



His pointing out Reagan’s covering for big business was excellent and something that I had forgotten, I must admit. His comments on Nixon were benign and not denigrating. This surprised me. However, most of his other observations - the ones I thought to be on the mark - were self-evident and had been expressed decades ago by several from the “deplorable” camp like political analysts and economists Thomas Sowell, Pat Buchanan, Tony Snow, Paul Craig Roberts, to name a few.



However, Chomsky either has gaping holes in his vision or he purposely excluded several key elements in USA history over the past several decades. This is excusable, as he is a progressive, which seems by definition to imply hysteria, myopia and hatred for democracy and free speech. What did he fail to mention? Let’s start with Political Correctness, a Neo Marxist construct that seeks to criticize the USA, its history, its culture into submission. He also didn’t touch on major, unprecedented demographic shifts in the USA that saw Euro whites diminish from 92% to 67% during the past 50 years.



He didn’t mention the left-wing agenda driven Supreme Court’s total disdain for voter initiatives and mandates, where they routinely overturned the will of the people. He also omitted the increasingly leftist bias of the major news outlets, TV, Hollywood and major publishing houses. To the point that they are indeed the propaganda wing for “progressive intelligentsia” the Democratic Party and all things federal. He left out how the USA has been transformed into a de facto Marxist State over the past 50 years. And the transformation of the American University system and increasingly the public education system, into a giant bastion of left wing ideology.



I thought an intellectual sought, among other things, the unmitigated truth. But I see one need not possess that lofty trait to qualify in today’s America.

Outside of these egregious omissions and/or subterfuge, he’s a likable old chap in his duplicitous professorial way. I may tune in again – to induce sleep.