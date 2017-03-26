No riots, no demonstrations, no Justice Department inquiry over this cop killing an unarmed boy of a different race
More evidence that the “Black Lives Matter” crowd really does mean “Only Black Lives Matter” when they chant and riot. A cop shooting an unarmed 6-year-old autistic boy has been convicted on a manslaughter charge, not second degree murder as originally charged. And the BLM crowd has nothing at all to say about it. The AP reports:
A Louisiana law enforcement officer was convicted Friday on a lesser charge of manslaughter in a shooting that killed a 6-year-old autistic boy, a gruesome encounter captured on tape by another officer’s body camera.
Jurors found Derrick Stafford guilty of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter charges, multiple news outlets reported. He had faced charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the case.
Stafford, 33, and another deputy city marshal opened fire on a car — killing Jeremy Mardis and critically wounding his father — after a 2-mile car chase in Marksville on the night of Nov. 3, 2015.
Video from a police officer’s body camera shows the father, Christopher Few, had his hands raised inside his vehicle while the two deputies collectively fired 18 shots. At least four of those bullets tore into Jeremy, who died within minutes.
I would be among the last people always to assert that racism was at work. But the people who do automatically go to that position have been utterly silent. And where has that video been all these months? Why, it’s almost as if a war on white males is underway.
