Nebraska Dems welcome refugees with voter registration forms
Is it illegal to solicit non-citizens to register and vote in American elections? I suppose that it depends on the laws of each state, but really shouldn’t the Nebraska AG start looking into a campaign launched by Nebraska’s Democrats?
Chris Pandolfo reports for Conservative Review:
The Nebraska Democratic Party is welcoming refugees with open arms, welcome baskets … and voter registration forms.
A donation drive organized by the NDP collected some 50 gift baskets for refugees. Each contained items like diapers and kitchen utensils, a welcome letter from the Nebraska Democratic Party signed by its chairwoman Jane Kleeb, and a voter registration form, according to a video posted to Facebook by the Nebraska Democratic Party.
The video, posted Saturday March 18, discusses the details of the “Refugee Welcome Basket” project and was recorded at the Nebraska Democratic Party’s Spring Meeting.
So the question is: Do Nebraska Democrats actually believe that foreigners are entitled to vote in our elections, or are they in a criminal conspiracy to defraud voter rolls?
Evil or stupd?
Is it illegal to solicit non-citizens to register and vote in American elections? I suppose that it depends on the laws of each state, but really shouldn’t the Nebraska AG start looking into a campaign launched by Nebraska’s Democrats?
Chris Pandolfo reports for Conservative Review:
The Nebraska Democratic Party is welcoming refugees with open arms, welcome baskets … and voter registration forms.
A donation drive organized by the NDP collected some 50 gift baskets for refugees. Each contained items like diapers and kitchen utensils, a welcome letter from the Nebraska Democratic Party signed by its chairwoman Jane Kleeb, and a voter registration form, according to a video posted to Facebook by the Nebraska Democratic Party.
The video, posted Saturday March 18, discusses the details of the “Refugee Welcome Basket” project and was recorded at the Nebraska Democratic Party’s Spring Meeting.
So the question is: Do Nebraska Democrats actually believe that foreigners are entitled to vote in our elections, or are they in a criminal conspiracy to defraud voter rolls?
Evil or stupd?