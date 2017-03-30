In announcing the compromise, that the legislature will take up today, Senate leader Phil Berger said "Compromise requires give and take from all sides, and we are pleased this proposal fully protects bathroom safety and privacy,”

Republican legislators in North Carolina have reached a compromise with Democratic Governor Roy Cooper to modify the controversial "bathroom bill" that prevents local governments from regulating access to restrooms by transgender people.

Reuters:

The compromise with Cooper, a staunch opponent of the bathroom law, was reached hours before the state was reportedly set to lose its ability to host any NCAA basketball championships. The college athletic association is one of numerous organizations to sanction or boycott North Carolina in the wake of the law's passage last year. Cooper said earlier this week that the measure could end up costing the state nearly $4 billion. He said he supported the compromise. "It's not a perfect deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to repair our reputation." But it remained unclear whether the compromise would be acceptable to those who believe North Carolina was unfriendly to the rights of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

The LGBT community adamantly rejects the compromise, although it is unclear if all of the private companies and organizations who said they would not do business in North Carolina because of the law will change their minds.

In an impassioned news conference before the deal was announced, several leading LGBT activists decried its provisions, including the bar on municipalities regulating employment practices and "public accommodations". "This is a dirty deal," said Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign. He vowed to continue fighting North Carolina in court and in the public sphere if the new measure passes and is signed by Cooper. On Twitter Wednesday night, San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co., which has publicly opposed North Carolina's transgender bathroom law, urged lawmakers to reject what it called a "backroom" deal.

Sorry, GOP, but you are dealing with radical leftists who won't be satisfied with anything less than total victory and their jackboot on your neck. They don't care about bathroom safety and privacy. They are trying to change the culture and in that fight, they take no prisoners and make no compromises.

This probably means that companies like Strauss and organizations like the NCAA, who have threatened to prevent North Carolina from hosting any NCAA tournament games in the basketball-mad state, will not alter their position.

If that's the case, why go through with the "compromise"? If it will change nothing, the North Carolina lawmakers may as well stick to their guns and uphold the original law.

Cooper's contention that the state stands to lose $4 billion if the bathroom law stays on the books sounds awfully high, considering not all companies are boycotting the state. But in service to the radical agenda, "compromising" with the facts is par for the course.