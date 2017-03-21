Conservative media company The Blaze has suspended political commentator Tomi Lahren, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Daily Caller.

Lahren's show is suspended for at least one week starting Monday, according to TheDC's sources. A source with direct knowledge of the situation previously told TheDC that Lahren's contract with the company goes until September, but that she may leave the company before then.

Lahren's inflammatory style placed her at odds with other employees at The Blaze, as previously reported by TheDC. Tensions were high between Lahren and her coworkers at The Blaze even before she called pro-life conservatives hypocrites in an appearance on ABC's "The View" on Friday.

In her appearance on The View, Lahren said she is pro-choice and called pro-life conservatives hypocrites, saying, "I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies.