More turmoil in the Glenn Beck media empire?
A rising star at Glenn Beck's media property, TheBlaze, has been suspended.
Peter Hasson of The Daily Caller reports:
Conservative media company The Blaze has suspended political commentator Tomi Lahren, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Daily Caller.
Lahren's show is suspended for at least one week starting Monday, according to TheDC's sources. A source with direct knowledge of the situation previously told TheDC that Lahren's contract with the company goes until September, but that she may leave the company before then.
Lahren's inflammatory style placed her at odds with other employees at The Blaze, as previously reported by TheDC. Tensions were high between Lahren and her coworkers at The Blaze even before she called pro-life conservatives hypocrites in an appearance on ABC's "The View" on Friday.
In her appearance on The View, Lahren said she is pro-choice and called pro-life conservatives hypocrites, saying, "I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies.
Lahren's suspension is similar to Andrew Napolitano's in that both violated orthodoxy, albeit different kinds of orthodoxy.
Writing on Bombthrowers.com, Matthew Vadum lays out the essence:
Fast-talking Lahren is a gifted sound-byte generator, known for deriding feminists, calling them anti-male "snowflakes," and saying that "real women don't wake up and skip work to march for abortions."
She has also accurately likened Black Lives Matter to the Ku Klux Klan, tweeting on Aug. 7 last year, "Meet the new KKK, they call themselves 'Black Lives Matter' but make no mistake their goals are far from equality. #Dallas #bluelivesmatter[.]" (Under intense media fire she deleted the tweet.) In 2015, she attacked President Obama's lame efforts against Muslim terrorism, which she characterized as "half-way, half-baked, tip-toe, be-friendly-to-Jihadis mentality."
Lahren, unlike Beck, is a flawed (but aren't we all?), powerful, relatively fearless advocate for conservative ideas. She's a major-league disrupter. She stands up, takes the incoming fire, and makes people listen to her. She's not 100 percent onboard with conservatives, but she's a heckuva lot more reliable than many out there among conservative opinion-hurlers.
Apparently, she failed a litmus test, and now she's getting the bum's rush at The Blaze.
There is a rising tide of intolerance of dissent or disagreement throughout society today. Purity tests are everywhere, it seems.
