It really interrupts the economic and social norms of Mexico[.] ... They speak English, and they're asking for access to higher education and to employment in ways that their parents were not able to.

Isn't it irritating when foreigners come into a country in large numbers and refuse to speak the native language? It is irritating to Mexicans , who find that some deported illegals who return home are speaking English!

What's next? "Barrios" or "neighborhoods" where all the signs are in English? Will people have to "press 1" to speak to someone in Spanish?

"Many of these people come not knowing how to speak Spanish," said Amalia García, secretary of Mexico City's labor department, which serves as a point of contact for the deportees. "They come feeling very bitter, very ashamed and very hurt."

I understand why they are bitter, having taken a job from an American or free welfare from an American taxpayer. And I understand why they are hurt, because they have been led to believe that they are the most virtuous beings on the planet. But ashamed? No.

Illegals returning to Mexico do receive a warm welcome, at least in the beginning.

"Welcome back!" a cheerful government worker called out, taking down names and phone numbers.

It would be even more surreal if the government worker had said, "We were wondering where you had gone to! Did you have a good time?"

As they filed into Mexico City International Airport last week, government employees handed them free ham-and-cheese sandwiches, Mexican ID cards and information directing them to social services in the capital.

Hey, look at that! Free ham and cheese and social services! Next thing you know, Mexico will become a welfare magnet!

... the loss of remittances from the United States – Mexico's second-largest source of revenue at roughly $25 billion last year – could have devastating effects, particularly in rural areas.

How terrible...for them!

At the Mexico City airport, many passengers arrived in the same rumpled clothes they were wearing when U.S. immigration authorities grabbed them. Some wore gray detention center pants after serving time in jail.

I'll bet gray pants are a status symbol in Mexico.

Not liking their chances here, several of the men made a beeline toward a nearby bus terminal to find a way back to the border. "The situation here doesn't look good," said Luis Enrique Castillo, 47, adding that he planned to return to his wife, four children and two grandchildren in Chicago, where he lived for 20 years.

If ICE is reading this, can you please have an agent check in once a week at the home of Luis's wife in Chicago to see if Luis has returned?

Meanwhile, some illegals who return have trouble getting admitted to school because they don't have the proper documentation. They are not uneducated; they have an undocumented education.

When José Manuel Torres, 23, followed his deported father back from Georgia about five years ago, he was denied admission to Mexico City's public university system because he lacked proof of graduating from his middle school outside Atlanta – despite having his high school diploma.

Shouldn't Mexico have a program for young illegal aliens who get booted out of America, to provide them with a free education? They can call it the SUEÑO act!

Questions for discussion:

1) Will every deported illegal alien get his own article in the Washington Post, or just the ones who didn't kill Americans while driving drunk on the road?

2) Do you think it is a good idea to tag deported illegals with homing beacons, like carrier pigeons, so we can better track repeat offenders?

3) Do you think that even once in your life, you will ever see an article about the deportation of illegal aliens from the perspective of an American who benefits from the enforcement of the law?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.