Mexico has opened more than 50 legal aid centers at its consulates across the US to assist illegal aliens in their legal fight to stay in the country.

Can the behavior of the Mexican government get any more outrageous than this?

Reuters:

Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray exhorted the U.S. government to respect the rights of Mexicans and called for the United States to allow a path to legality for undocumented migrants. "We are not promoting illegality," Videgaray said, according to a video of an event at the Mexican consulate in New York provided by the foreign ministry, saying that Mexico supported following the law, but that means respecting human rights.

Pray tell, if they support "following the law," why are they defending those who break it?

Just askin'.

"Today we are facing a situation that can paradoxically represent an opportunity, when suddenly a government wants to apply the law more severely," Videgaray said. "It is becoming more than evident that to apply the law, which is the obligation of any state, would also imply a real economic damage to this country which highlights the need for immigration reform, an immigration reform that resolves once and for all the legal status of the people," Videgaray said.

I think it very touching how much Mr. Videgaray cares about "real economic damage" to the US.

And we've already resolved "the legal status of the people." They are here illegally. What else is necessary to know?

Late last month, Videgaray expressed "worry and irritation" about Trump's new policies to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security chief John Kelly when they visited Mexico for talks on immigration and security.

What's Videgaray so "irritated" about? Mexico isn't caring and feeding the 11 million illegal aliens currently in the US. Is he "irritated" that Mexico may have to take on some of the burden of caring for their own citizens?

Sheesh.

Mexico is not being a good neighbor. But, of course, they aren't interested in good relations as much as they are concentrating on keeping the millions of Mexicans who came to the US illegally as far away from Mexico as possible. To do that, they are willing to defend the indefensible.

The Mexican government is faced with a choice; cooperate with the US government to make the deportation of their citizens less of a disruption in their citizen's lives or fight tooth and nail to keep the illegals on US soil.

They appear to have chosen the latter.