The Washington Times goes on to report that the complaint will be delivered personally, and that the governors also issued a lot of palaver about the economic importance of the border, meaning, open border on the northside (just try to get past a Mexican immigration officer without papers going south) as somehow necessary for both countries.

It's the ultimate hypocrisy, starting with the appeal to the Organization of American States. That august body is the one that, despite its democratic charter, has allowed Venezuela to become a hellhole as bad as Cuba, except even less competently run, with a massive crime and corruption wave to boot. In the OAS' eyes, the place is still a "democracy."

So now the big concern for the OAS is "human rights" according to these governors. Not the human rights of having to live in Mexico, which is so corrupt and crime-ridden that schoolyard kids are exposed to beheadings, the Mexico of hanging bodies on bridges, or the Mexico of mass graves, often of migrants. Or, the Mexico where governors are found complicit at least in the mass disappearance of college students, as happened a couple years ago. No, the human rights violation here is the election of Donald Trump, his effort to enforce U.S. law and apparently, a newly carved out human "right" to be an illegal immigrant with no detention.

Here's what's really going on: These governors live in states that are highly dependent on remittances from illegals. It comes into banks where it pools for investment and unless remittance recipients spend it all at once someplace else, it serves as capital. That gives the governors their walking around money for their states.

They need those remittances. Remittances, unless they are pooled for investment, which most aren't, they are usually income to support relatives. The very setup breaks apart families and tends to keep a country underdeveloped, according to the World Bank. But they do keep the state financed. That's why these governors are howling about Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration and suddenly concerned about "human rights" to the OAS. They do this, while living in Dynasty-style luxury, benefitting from the remitttancesof every ditch-digger, gardener, maid, and truck driver forced to leave family in Mexico and try their luck up north. Why do the ditch diggers leave their families? Well, in many cases, seems the human rights, including the right to a job, aren't so great in their home states in Mexico.

So now, they've discovered a new 'human right' to violate U.S. immigration law, according to these governors. They've couched it in complaints about detention conditions, but considering how illegals place themselves in the tender mercies of cartels for transport - these are the guys who leave locked trucks full of illegals in the desert and dump illegals to walk the desert when they see the migra, but somehow, nothing is more important than a spa-prison luxury jail cell. There is nothing wrong with U.S. jail cells generally but when illegals are sent in human waves, there will be overcrowding at times. That is what incenses these governors. For them, for all their blather about rule of law in their own states and how much they claim to value that, there sure isn't a human right to rule of law to the citizens of the U.S. There is only a human right to be an illegal. The better to keep those remittances flowing.