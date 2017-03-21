Well, he's got company. Lifezette's Polizette believes that his successor may be on the horizon: one Paul Polman , who since 2009 has been CEO of Netherlands-based Unilever.

Billionaire "philanthropist" George Soros has a very successful model. He's set up think-tanks, advocacy shops, and phony democracy groups to promote his left-wing hobbyhorses – letting convicts out of prison, legalizing drugs, promoting LGBTQ social engineering, pushing his version of democracy via "color revolutions," ending any meaningful definition of citizenship, swinging the Catholic Church toward materialistic socialism, incentivizing welfare over work, financing racial rage and identity politics, promoting the E.U. and other super-states, promoting atheism, financing global elites and their vast salaries – the full Uniworld Insta-Swede Eurotrashia vision.

According to City A.M.:

Since taking over Unilever in 2009, Polman specifically has talked sonorously about water conservation and the dangers of global warming, decreasing the Anglo-Dutch company's carbon footprint, using more sustainable materials in making the Dove soap and Lipton tea that are two of Unilever's core brands, and promoting global health.

If Lifezette and City A.M. are right, he would represent a kind of continuation of Soros's values, particularly a desire for control of the little guy, but with a crony capitalist Davos Man emphasis, probably with much in common with do-gooder bloviators such as Carlos Slim, Bill Gates, and Richard Branson.

But what makes Polman so much like Soros? Well, take a look at Branson and Gates, for one. Both men, despite their stupid left-wing statements, can claim to have created value for the consumer through the products they have introduced – Microsoft and Virgin. Neither has acquired his fortunes through financial destruction (Soros) or, in Polman's case, destruction by keeping upstart competitors down. Nor has Gates, Slim or Branson set up front groups to "change the world" by fomenting violence and revolution.

Polson leads an old-line corporation that exists primarily to defend its vast market share against entrepreneurial upstarts, doing little to create new jobs or to foster radical innovations. Unilever largely just preserves the status quo because its market share is so large. In doing that, guys like Polman have substituted innovation into a will to extend power over people politically since it can't be done consumeristically. City A.M. puts it this way:

When asked how much time he spends on specific Unilever business compared with cajoling politicians around the world to sign onto the Davos wish list, Polman tellingly has replied, "To me it is the same. I don't separate that." But of course it is not the same. By refusing to prioritise between maximising shareholder value and saving the world, Polman is likely to do neither. For a man who loves everything loves nothing and helps nothing. Life is about priorities, about making choices, not ducking them.

Translation: Defending the left-wing cultural status quo, just as the robber barons of old sought to defend their business monopolies. Soros never created any value with his speculative currency attacks, but he did seek to extend the control of the state over the people as well as create chaos by undermining democratic rule of law and replacing it with the super-state. Polman seems to be on the same track there, and as a substitute for his inability to create much value, he too seeks to extend the control of the state over the "deplorables."

The left is a perfect vehicle for this, given that socialism has failed, and the left can offer nothing except this failure. Chicago-style back-scratching, revenge-mongering politics is its backup, but with the end of the Obama era, even that is discredited now that the public is on to it.

What is next? Well, guys like Polman, Uniworld Sorosians, whose money is now the proxy for the left's lack of ideas. The left embraces these guys and their money like drowning men.