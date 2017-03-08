Media, Deep State lies: Conditioning America to accept the absurd

Here's a prediction: it will be proven true that the U.S. government under Obama illegally spied on the opposition party through Trump Tower communications intercepts in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 presidential election. Here's another prediction: Obama himself will get away with it because, to quote another lying politician, "it depends on what the meaning of 'is' is." Absurd, but apparently acceptable in 2017 America.

If you read the surveillance denials by Obama and his cohorts, you will find them to be highly parsed and full of loopholes: A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false. Notice the caveats: "ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice ... neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance ..." Were the phony Russian collusion allegations part of an independent investigation led by DOJ? No. And Obama and other White House officials may not have "ordered" the phone intercepts, but one can easily see the former president "requesting" surveillance. Remember: "you can keep your doctor and you can keep your plan." Lying has become the new normal in America. The more absurd the lie, the better. One of the most egregious recent examples of outright lies by Deep State officials was during the 2012 campaign, when Senate majority leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) claimed that Republican Nominee Mitt Romney had not paid his taxes. Two years later, Reid admitted he's made everything up, with the following justification: "He didn't win, did he?" Democrats, aided and abetted by their cohorts in the Fake News Media and #NeverTrump eRepublicans, tried to reprise their Big Lie tactics with a series of phony "bimbo eruptions" and, most recently, with the completely unsubstantiated canard that Trump had somehow colluded with the Russians to defeat Hillary Clinton. Yet when President Trump fired back, charging Obama with unlawful surveillance (an allegation backed by a great deal of circumstantial evidence), the Crooked Media dismissed the story as "unsubstantiated." Other examples of government attempts to make people believe the absurd include: Transgender bathrooms and the absolute fiction that one's sex is based not on chromosomes, but on what a mentally ill person believes his sex to be. Global warming, now morphed to "climate change" (because who can deny that the weather changes from minute to minute?), supported by cooked books and phony studies. Calls for open borders and Muslim immigration even though Islamic terrorists are murdering innocent people in the United States and around the globe, especially in Europe. The U.S. unemployment rate, purported to be 4.8 percent in January 2017. But how can this be? Our population is 320 million, with 98 million unemployed. Simple division would indicate an unemployment rate of nearly 31 percent, and that number increases to more than 40 percent when you back out housewives, the elderly, and children. The government definition of unemployment is another absurdity. The goal of the left and their Deep-State-establishment-Republican fellow travelers is – through "narratives" – to condition the American people to accept absurdities as truths so we will ignore the absolute mess elected officials from both parties have made of our country over the last several decades. "Narrative" is Deep State-speak for "lies." The goal is to keep the establishment in power so that they, the elites, can continue feeding at the public trough, becoming wealthy at the expense of the people. This is precisely why we must drain the swamp.