This "incidental investigation" is likely the source of the leaks by the Obama administration to its spokesmen in the mainstream media such as the N.Y. Times , which ran stories about "intercepted messages" and "wiretaps."

Devin Nunes reported that he has seen intelligence documents that show that President Trump and members of his transition were "incidentally" caught up in some investigation, probably pursuant to a FISA warrant.

The Nunes revelation supports Trump's claim that he was "wiretapped," a shorthand way of saying he was under surveillance by the Obama administration. Seems as if the N.Y. Times did not realize that its headlines and story would support the Trump claim. This was a gaffe by the N.Y. Times, which means it inadvertently printed the truth, which is not part of the Opposition Party storyline.

Democrats, as usual, circle the wagons to protect Obama. As part of their playbook calls for the destruction of the messenger, Nunes, the Dems have called for Nunes to be replaced. Leading the charge are those honest, nonpartisan, trustworthy public servants, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Adam Schiff.

Schiff is the point man on the House Intelligence Committee to protect Obama. He played the same role in the Benghazi investigation to protect Obama and Hillary. The N.Y. Times – surprise, surprise – published in September 2015 an article by Schiff claiming that the Benghazi investigation should have been terminated because, according to Schiff, the committee was interested in hurting Hillary's candidacy.

Left unsaid by Schiff was that Hillary and Obama lied about the cause of attack on Benghazi. Hillary and Obama blamed the attack on a video. Of course, reporting the truth about Hillary would have hurt her candidacy.

The Washington Post, as expected, being part of the Opposition Party, has joined in the attack to discredit Nunes.

We all expected the Democrats and mainstream media to attack the messenger, Nunes, instead of investigating the message, which is to question Obama and his gang.

But where are the Republicans to support Nunes, and to demand that Obama tell the truth about the surveillance and leaks?

John McCain, always reliable to stab a Republican in the back and help the Democrats, said Nunes must explain why he went to the White House alone to review intelligence critical to a bipartisan congressional investigation on Russia. Why? Nunes went there to see the evidence. This must be too complicated for McCain.

Not to be outdone by McCain, Lindsey Graham said, "I think he put his objectivity in question at the very least."

Instead of calling for Obama to tell the truth, McCain and Graham are concerned with Nunes viewing the intelligence reports and not with the substance of the reports. Learning the truth is viewed by McCain and Graham as less important than questioning the objectivity of Nunes. McCain and Graham are more interested in damaging Trump and playing nice with the Democrats than getting to the truth. Maybe Nunes should have brought along Hillary or some other Democrat to satisfy McCain and Graham.

This is a big story, and the Republicans are fumbling the ball by not supporting Nunes to press for a full inquiry about what Obama did and why.

The Opposition Party, consisting of the Democrats, mainstream media, and McCain and Graham, is in full attack mode against Nunes.

Nunes is alone, except for a few commentators such as Sean Hannity.

The congressional Republicans are too busy blaming each other for the failure of the health care bill instead of supporting Nunes and demanding that Obama tell the truth.