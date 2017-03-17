Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is making a strong case to become the poster child for Trump Derangement Syndrome. Long an exploiter of loony left memes, such as the contention that the CIA deliberately spread a crack epidemic in America's inner cities, Waters loves the attention and praise she garners from voicing the radical thoughts other crazy lefties shy away from.

She owes her national profile to her readiness to glorify the 1992 Rodney King rioters in Los Angeles as participating in a "rebellion," not a "riot," justifying the looting of many Korean-owned stores as "mothers who took this as an opportunity to take some milk, to take some bread, to take some shoes[.] ... They are not crooks."

For Waters, President Trump represents an opportunity to capitalize on the anger and resentment the sore losers on the left are embracing. Her tweet yesterday may set some sort of record for incoherence:

Who knew that the Kremlin was involved in the KKK? Since when has the Klan embraced foreigners?

And what on Earth does Jared Kushner have to do with either the Kremlin or the Klan? I am under the impression that the Klan is not particularly happy to embrace orthodox Jews. For that matter, neither is the Kremlin.

But coherence has never been Mad Max's forte.

The mainstream media turn a blind eye to her excesses. Consider the virtually complete lack of criticism she is receiving for calling the Trump team "scumbags."

"It's clear to me, and I just think the American people had better understand what's going on," Waters said. "This is a bunch of scumbags. That's what they are."

When Indiana congressman Dan Burton used that term to describe Bill Clinton in a session with the editorial board of the Indianapolis Star, the media eagerly hounded him, pointing out the street meaning of the term as a used condom full of...seed...and digging into his personal life for scandal that eventually drove him from office.