But then Levin said his show stopped Trump cold. Levin said it is well known that the White House "monitors" his show, and when the White House heard how opposed Mark's listeners were to the planned amnesty, Trump dropped it immediately. Levin credits his show for stopping the march to amnesty for "Dreamers."

At the opening of his show yesterday, conservative talk show host Mark Levin took credit for preventing President Trump from offering amnesty for "Dreamer" illegal aliens. Levin said that right before Trump's address to Congress, Trump met with media executives and told them he was willing to give amnesty for children of illegal aliens, the so-called "Dreamers." Levin said Trump was rewriting his speech until right before he gave it, and Levin believes that Trump had planned to offer this amnesty in that speech.

What do you think? Trump has said many, many times before that he wants to show tenderness to children of illegal immigrants. He doesn't seem to mind how they take jobs from Americans and welfare money from American taxpayers as their parents do. Could Mark Levin have saved us from a mass amnesty announcement at the congressional address?

Put another way, could something like this really have happened at the White House?

"Okay, I've added in the stuff about amnesty for Dreamers," said President Trump. "But only those who haven't stolen more than one set of Social Security numbers."

Suddenly, Reince Priebus enters the room. "Sir, you have to stop at once!"

"Why?"

"I've just come from the conservative talk radio listening post we set up right next to the Fox News IMAX theater," says Priebus. "It's the Mark Levin show. They've gotten wind of your amnesty offer, and his listeners are against it!"

"That does it," said Trump. "That's the last time I crib lines from a Jeb Bush campaign speech!"

Questions for discussion:

1) Do you think Mark Levin is correct with regard to what Trump was about to do and how he was deterred?

2) Do you think Mark is also right when he says now is a good time to add gold to your portfolio?

3) Is Mark's best line

A) "Shut up, you idiot! I'm educating you!" (for liberals)

B) "I'm not going to talk about Fiji and meatballs!" (a reference to talk show host Michael Savage)

or

C) "I'm not going to put on tights and wave pom-poms!" (a reference to people who support Trump in everything he says and does, without any regard for anything Trump says or does)

or

D) something else?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.