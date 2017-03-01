With over thirty years in the public eye, the minute Donald Trump came down the escalators at Trump Tower and officially declared that he was entering the race for the presidency of the United States of America as a Republican, he all of sudden became a racist, too. What liberals and the media did not count on was Donald Trump fighting back. Not only did they not expect him to fight back, but they surely didn't think he would target the black community with a plan for better education and prosperity. In fact, Trump has been talking about rebuilding the inner cities since 1980s .

Liberals entered the 2016 election year using the same weapon against their Republican opponents that they've used for the past fifty years: Republican candidate X is a racist. There need not be any evidence to support the claim. Every Democrat candidate can count on his cohorts in the media to assist him in painting Republican candidate X as a racist, with the assurance that whoever the Republican candidate is, he will not fight back.

Now that Donald Trump has won the presidency, liberals are still trying to paint him as a racist bigot and anti-Semitic, while at the same time he is signing executive orders that prove the opposite. During Black History Month, President Trump met at the White House with the leaders of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to discuss his plans for an HBCU executive order. The liberal media immediately began trying to somehow spin it negatively. The Washing Post made the following comments:

Advocates of HBCUs are mindful of skepticism about this outreach. "It is unprecedented," said Johnny Taylor, president of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which supports HBCUs. "It's really, really bizarre, is the only thing I can say. It's so counterintuitive you can't make it up." Taylor said he has spent a lot of time on the phone in recent days, talking with presidents and chancellors who are skeptical of the motives. "People said, 'What's this about? Is it just a photo op? … Is this some sort of a planned effort to convert our campuses to support the Republican Party?' "People were really, really suspicious about it." But Marybeth Gasman, a professor of higher education at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the Penn Center for Minority Serving Institutions, said that over the past 50 years, such schools have had bipartisan support. Funding levels have stayed relatively the same, by and large, over that time. Meetings with members of Congress happen routinely, she said. Both Bush presidencies were supportive of historically black colleges, Gasman said. And every president since Jimmy Carter has issued an executive order about them. She was dismissive of the idea that Omarosa Manigault, director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison and an alumna of historically black universities, would be a powerful ally for the schools. "She may have gone to HBCUs," Gasman said, "but she really knows nothing about education."

The Root magazine had the following headline about Trump's executive article: "Trying to One-Up Obama, Trump Will Sign Executive Order Supporting HBCUs: Report," along with the following comments:

Perhaps after the now infamous Frederick Douglass debacle kicking off Black History Month, President Donald Trump wants to make it right with the blacks According to a BuzzFeed report, the White House is working on an executive order supporting historically black colleges and universities – a way to crow, since some believe that President Barack Obama did not do enough for the predominantly African-American institutions during his two terms in office.

After the White House photos of the HBCU leaders with President Trump inside the Oval Office were published, the liberal media focused on a photo of Kellyanne Conway sitting with her knees on the couch in an attempt to distract from the beautiful and powerful sight of several black leaders posing with the supposedly racist Trump. Liberals' cries of racism are beginning to sound ridiculous in the face of reality. While Democrat officials are pouting and boycotting, President Trump is busy fulfilling his campaign promises. He knows that for America to be great, all of her citizens must have an opportunity and access to a good education as well as good-paying jobs. If President Trump is able to do all that he has promised for the inner cities, liberals' invented terms like "systemic racism" and "legacy of slavery" will sound foolish even coming from a far-left demagogue.

