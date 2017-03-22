Let's start enrolling illegal criminals at Sidwell Friends School

It's time ruling class upper-crusters felt the consequences of their love affair with open borders. Dangerous illegal immigrants are streaming into public schools while the economic and political elites calling us racist for wanting to keep our children safe send their little bubble boys and girls to secured, exclusive institutions like Sidwell Friends. Last week, a 14-year-old ninth-grader at Rockville High School in Maryland, a mere 11 miles from Sidwell Friends, was brutally raped in the school's bathroom by two ninth-grade illegal immigrants. Henry E. Sanchez-Milian, 18, a native of Guatemala, and Jose O. Montano, 17, from El Salvador were charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense.

What kind of sick logic places unvetted, adult illegals in classes with 14-year-olds? What kind of demonic hypocrisy is it when sick, violent illegals are placed into poor working- and middle-class schools by the same people who pay $40,000 a year to quarantine their offspring from the virulent fallout of their policies? Monsters such as Montano and Sanchez-Milian get rewarded with teddy bears and soccer balls while innocent American teens get raped and killed. On March 3, ten illegal immigrant members of the MS-13 gang were indicted for the savage murders of three Brentwood High School students in Brentwood, a working-class community in Suffolk County, 45 miles east of New York City. Two of the students, Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, were beaten with baseball bats and hacked with a machete. All American parents, not just the grieving families, should be mad as hell. Former president Obama and the mainstream media allowed illegals to invade our schools. Why not? You won't see their precious darlings playing field hockey with MS-13 butchers. Check out the notables attending Sidwell Friends this year and past years. Obama's daughter Sasha still goes there as do children of the media elites. Sidwell is crammed full with offspring from Democrat power players whose hearts bleed for illegal immigrants while they turn a blind eye to the rapes, assaults, and murders committed against American children. Since we're already paying billions to feed, educate, house, and provide medical care for the surge of illegal "children" during Obama's reign, we may as well allocate $40,000 per year in tuition fees to enroll the rapists and murderers at Sidwell Friends. See how the "haves" like it.