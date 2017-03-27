1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed?

This was enough to conjure up visions in the minds of feminists and others of being humiliated at the gate by being denied boarding on a future flight if they happened to go directly from yoga practice to the airport. The problem is that no such danger awaited them. The girls were on employee passes given to family members, and there is a dress code for such representatives of the airline to the public.

So once again feminists have crawled out to the end of a tree branch (this one, admittedly only a day long) and sawed it off.

I honestly don’t care what people wear, but others are deeply offended by revealing clothing. In many cultures and to a wide range of degree, people differ over shrouding or revealing the feminine form. And by its very nature, fashion changes over time.

I will let others contest the appropriateness of going about in such garb. I won’t wear leggings myself.