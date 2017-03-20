Black rapper Snoop Dogg calls President Trump a M-F-er and threatened any black who dared perform at Trump's Inauguration. Mr. Dogg also performed a mock assassination of Trump in his music video.

Celebs who refused to perform at Trump's Inauguration included Sir Elton John, KISS frontman Gene Simmons, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, The Chainsmokers, Garth Brooks, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Aretha Franklin and Jennifer Holliday.

Outrageously, San Francisco teachers union offers an anti-Trump lesson plan.

Leftist-infested public schools are teaching elementary students to hate President Trump. Remember when Leftists taught kindergartners songs praising Obama?

In response to Trump winning the presidency, Madonna said, “Yes, I thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Over 60 celebs have expressed their hatred and refusal to accept Trump as president.

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters said she will not work with Trump and vows to “fight Donald Trump every inch of the way.”

Displaying remarkable arrogance, Obama has set up 250 war rooms and an army of 30,000 aggressive violent agitators to stop Trump.

Vietnam vet Gerry “Boats” Millholen was featured in my musical tribute to Vietnam vets titled, “Welcome Home Brother.” Outraged, Gerry emailed me this news story, “West Palm Beach VA Hospital Won't Hang Trump Portrait.”

Expressing remarkable arrogance and unprecedented disrespect, the American left have said in their actions that Trump is scum and they will not accept him as president. Not only is the mainstream media complicit, they even celebrate Leftists' unprecedented vitriol and disrespect for our president. This is the same media that had a hair trigger response, ready to destroy anyone expressing the slightest disagreement with Obama.

Though usually used to demean blacks, the real definition of the N-word refers to any person of any racial or ethnic origin thought of as contemptible, inferior, ignorant, etc. Unarguably, Trump is the first U.S. president against whom Leftists have launched an organized campaign to persuade Americans to treat him as the N-word president.

Be of good cheer folks. Despite Leftists' best efforts to stop him, Trump continues to break numerous Leftist/Washington DC establishment strongholds.

Trump's cabinet:

New Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, is the bomb folks, a strong believer in restoring parents' right to choose where and how to educate their children. Finally, an end to Leftists keeping urban kids suffering in failing violent schools.

The EPA has been Leftists' hit squad using government's iron-fist to enforce regulations rooted in scandalous environmental lies. New Administrator of the EPA, Scott Pruitt will stop the Left's insanity and tyranny.

Trump's other cabinet picks are spot on, the most Conservative in U.S. history.

Trumps' Supreme Court Pick:

Judge Neil Gorsuch on SCOTUS is a home-run for the Constitution and We the People; providing more protection against the tyrannical activist Leftist hacks on the highest court in the land.

Trump and Americans “winning” thus far:

Folks, we're talkin' jobs, jobs, jobs! In February, private sector new job employment skyrocketed to 298,000.

Trump has begun shrinking unnecessary government by freezing all federal hiring outside of the military.

Trump ordered the DOJ to withdraw Obama's wacko demand forcing public schools to allow boys into girl's restrooms; placing the decision in the hands of each state.

Trump ended American taxpayers being forced to fund the murder of babies overseas by reinstating The Mexico City Policy.

Trump ordered federal agencies to cut two regulations for every new one they propose. Can you say freedom to create, risk and dream again, boys and girls?

Dealing firmly with governors who callously put American lives at risk, Trump cut off funding to sanctuary cites.

Trump approved both the Dakota Access and Keystone Pipelines, which will contribute to lowering gas prices and create jobs while causing zero harm to the environment.

Protecting U.S. sovereignty, Trump killed the Tran-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

Leftists’ heads are exploding over Trump dismantling Obamacare.

As promised, Trump as begun building “The Wall.” He has increased the number of border patrol agents and staffers for deportations.

Trump has begun rolling back Obama's oppressive auto fuel economy standards.

On another positive note, Leftists' horrific treatment of our president is exposing them for the vile, evil wackos that they are. I am hearing NeverTrumps and some sympathetic to Leftists becoming totally turned off by them and coming aboard the Trump Train.

Please keep praying for our president folks. He is just a man. How much hate can one man endure?

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American; Author: “Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America.” Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist; mr_lloydmarcus@hotmail.com; http://www.lloydmarcus.com/