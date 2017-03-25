Judge Gorsuch has consistently valued legalisms over real lives. I won't support his nomination. https://t.co/7SLAOI6MXx

Brian Anderson aptly sums up the message here: “Kamala Harris says she won’t be voting to confirm Gorsuch because he bases his decisions on the law instead of feelings.”

Harris is a graduate of the University of California’s Hastings College of the Law, has served as a district attorney (of San Francisco) and attorney general of the state of California. She thus knows that “legalisms” (aka, what the law actually says) are the very basis of the rule of law. When she touts “real lives” not the law as the proper basis for SCOTUS rulings, she openly endorses a political system based on favoritism, not the rule of law.

Barack Obama notoriously called Harris “the best-looking attorney general in the country” – a sin in the eyes of feminists, and one he apologized for. But I think he had her political career correctly explained: it is entirely based on feelings and superficial appearances.

For an Officer of the Court to say what she did is a scandal.

Expect the media to completely ignore it.