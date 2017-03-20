Jimmy Breslin Has Died

Jimmy Breslin the common man’s incomparable chronicler, has died of complications from pneumonia. He was eighty-eight, and for forty years and I believe wrote for four different New York City dailies about cops and street vendors, workers and fisherman, and the lost; the unsung but often the best of us. My father, Lieutenant Harry L. Miniter, died from line of duty injuries with the New York City Fire department and it was a number of years after that I read a column of Jimmy’s about firemen. “The city’s infantry” I remember he called them. Still missing my Dad I cried for him, tore the piece out and carried it in my wallet until decades later it turned to dust. Now I carry it in my heart. It’s the epitaph of a great writer: what he leaves you to move on with.

