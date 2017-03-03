Jeff Sessions should not have recused himself

The Opposition Party, the Democrats and mainstream media, has suddenly discovered that Russia is our enemy, therefore nobody in the Trump administration should have spoken to the Russians before the elections. The Opposition Party is upset because the Russians most likely leaked the emails of John Podesta and others that show that Hillary lied and Obama lied about Hillary's use of her private email server. The content of the disclosures, not denied by Hillary, are viewed by the Opposition Party as "interference" with our election because they revealed the truth about Hillary and Obama. These disclosures about Hillary's corruption did not affect Hillary winning the popular vote, which the Opposition Party constantly reminds us, so how could it be interference? There is no charge that the Russians tampered with the voting machines or voting results.

There is no charge or evidence that the release of the Podesta emails affected the election. Hillary won the popular vote. Even if the release of the Podesta emails swayed some voters, how is it "interference" to release the truth about Hillary? As part of the Opposition Party's campaign, it is now a political crime for a member of the Trump administration to have spoken with anyone from the Russian government before the election, and there must be investigations. First we had General Flynn. Now the Opposition Party is in full attack mode. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck "Lightweight" Schumer demand the resignation of Attorney General Sessions because he spoke with the Russian ambassador. This had its intended effect. Sessions announced on March 3 that he will recuse himself from any investigation of Russian "interference" in our election. Sessions should not have recused himself. He did nothing wrong. By recusing himself, he adds credibility to the baseless charges. He spoke with the Russian ambassador? Big deal. He did not sell uranium to Russia. He did not run guns to Mexico as Eric Holder did in Fast and Furious. He did not meet, as Loretta Lynch did, with Bill Clinton the day before the FBI questioned Hillary, not under oath, and then the FBI gave Hillary a pass. The Opposition Party is using the "Russia is our enemy" line only to attack Trump. It does not seriously view Russia as our enemy. For perspective, look at how the Opposition Party reacted to the news that Hillary and Bill Clinton profited from their contacts with Russia. On April 23, 2015, the New York Times reported that Hillary Clinton, while secretary of state, agreed to sell to Putin's Russia twenty percent of the uranium production in the USA. A Canadian company, Uranium One, that owned the USA uranium sold its assets to a Russian company. Because uranium is a strategic asset, the sale had to be approved by the State Department and other departments. The executives at Uranium One made four donations to the William Jefferson Clinton Foundation, also known as the William J. Corleone Foundation, totaling 2.35 million dollars. In addition, Bill Clinton was paid $500,000 by a Russian bank involved with Uranium One for a speech Bubba gave in Moscow. Draw your own conclusions. The Times article was based on the research by Peter Schweizer in his book, Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich. The Republicans should have united to defend Sessions, which is defending Trump. Instead, Jason Chaffetz, Rob Portman, Susan Collins, and Lindsey Graham were touted by the Opposition Party as calling for Sessions to recuse himself. The Opposition Party can always find appeasing Republicans to collaborate to attack and destroy fellow Republicans. There were no investigations of Hillary's and Bill's profitable contacts with Russia. No investigations of Holder and Lynch. But General Flynn was forced to resign, and now Attorney General Sessions recuses himself from an investigation where there is nothing to investigate. Speaking to the Russians is much more serious than selling uranium for kickbacks of $2.35 million and $500,000 disguised as "contributions" to the Clinton Foundation and speaking fees.