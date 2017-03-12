So now we watch the Dems extract themselves from this mess they created in their fevered efforts to blame Hillary’s loss to Trump on something evil that could damage Trump so badly as to force him from office. The Hill:

Dems threaten to pull support if Russia probe not 'legitimate'

Some Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are threatening to pull support from the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election if it is not conducted in a "legitimate" manner.

"I'm not going to be part of a dog-and-pony show that is not a serious effort to do an investigation, because this is really serious,” said Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), according to The New York Times.

“If it’s not a legitimate and comprehensive and in-depth investigation, why would we be party to it?” she added.

“Most of us would agree that there’s no way we’re participating in any form of cover-up or whitewash, so we will walk away if the moment requires,” said Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) while adding that “we’re certainly not there yet.”