Federal authorities arrested Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes, 43 for being in the US illegally. He was issued a summons to appear in immigration court and is being held at the Howard County Detention Center in Jessup.

Immigration enforcement authorities have arrested the Guatemalan father of one of the young adults who raped a 14 year old Maryland girl in the bathroom of her school.

New York Daily News:

The teen joined waves of immigrants fleeing gang violence in Central America. He trekked for four weeks and was picked up by the U.S. Border Patrol along the Mexico border in Texas, the Washington Post reported Sanchez-Milian’s lawyer as saying. He was released and flew to Maryland to move in with his father. Then teen’s attorney, Andrew Jezic, said the sexual encounter between the teen girl and Sanchez-Milian was consensual. News that Sanchez-Milian was not a U.S. citizen sparked a whirlwind of outrage. Hundreds of racist and xenophobic phone calls inundated the high school. The school district noted that Sanchez-Milian never shared a class with the victim. He placed in the 9th grade and was in a program for non-English speakers. He and the second suspect, Jose Montano, 17, each face a rape charge following the alleged assault.

There's a chance that Sanchez-Milian and his family will be allowed to stay in the US, even though his son is accused of a heinous crime. Most illegals from Guatemala apply for asylum, citing the violence and poverty in their country. While I think this is a poor case for allowing someone to stay in the US, you never know with immigration judges.

This is the way the system should work; once authorities discover someone is here illegally, they set in motion the process to deport them. It really isn't that complicated. Advocates for illegal aliens try to generate sympathy for them by claiming that detaining them is inhumane, but if someone is a flight risk or a good bet not to show up at their immigration hearing, they should be held over until their case is settled.