Hey, lefties: Less virtue-signaling, more virtue

Leftists know how virtuous they are. They care for the downtrodden, the poor, the oppressed. They protect them from those heartless, cruel, evil conservatives. They are also good at signaling their virtue to the world. The ribbons, the marches, the posts on Facebook and Twitter. You know the drill. It's time to put that virtue into action!

Take illegal immigration. Leftists care so much for foreigners that they encourage them to enter and live in the U.S. without going through the proper legal process. In the case of sanctuary cities, leftists actively help foreigners avoid arrest and possible deportation. Aren't they such awesome people? Heartless, cruel, evil conservatives argue that leftists don't feel the negative consequences of illegal immigration because leftists live in the nice part of town, complete with swift and aggressive prosecution of criminals. And just in case that's not enough, their posh neighborhoods are surrounded by gates and armed security guards. (It's almost as if leftists built a wall to keep people out.) Meanwhile, the thefts, rapes, and murders happen to the little people on the other side of town. It's time for leftists to step up and show, rather than simply signal, their virtue. They should invite illegals to live in their homes. Who better to take care of them? If that's a little too much virtue, they can get together with their lefty friends and build group homes – in their communities – for illegals. Given their proximity to leftists' houses, it will be easy to help with landscaping, gardening, etc. Heck, they may even offer to shuttle the leftists' kids to school and anti-Trump rallies. A win-win! Heartless, cruel, evil conservatives oppose illegal immigration due to what they believe are the associated costs and risks. Leftists know they are lying because there are no costs and risks to worry about. So let them prove it, and take full responsibility for all crimes committed by illegals. For example, say an illegal (hypothetically, of course) rapes a 14-year-old girl in a high school bathroom. Leftists should financially compensate the victim and serve jail time alongside the rapist. (Maybe in the same cell – how virtuous can you get?) Their willingness to do so will allay the unjustified fears of those heartless, cruel, evil conservatives. Let's all offer thanks in advance to leftists for taking such bold action! The country needs them and their virtue!