The recent arrest of a Muslim convert for the rash of anti-Semitic bomb threats throughout the United States points to an interesting gap in the FBI statistics on hate crimes. Religiously motivated hate crimes include data on the religion of the victim, but not of the perpetrator. This means that while we know that anti-Semitic attacks are increasing, we do not know who is perpetrating them. Liberals have tried to claim that it was precipitated by Donald Trump's election, but according to the FBI, the increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes began in 2014. It would be difficult for anyone but the most delusional Democrat to blame Trump for an increase in hate crimes that began before he even declared himself a candidate (not that there is any shortage of delusional Democrats), but the question remains: Why have the number of anti-Semitic hate crimes been increasing? Is there another trend whose correlation matches this increase?

Of course, without the data on the perpetrators' religions, this is simply speculation, but it can be resolved by having the FBI investigate the religious affiliations of those who commit religiously-inspired bias crimes. Given that we already collect racial data on those whose crimes are motivated by race, it would seem perfectly logical to collect religious data on those who crimes are motivated by religious bias. Since the Trump administration has recently directed the FBI to collect and report crimes committed by illegal aliens (a category that was previously left unreported) it's clear that the president is already thinking along those lines. Perhaps his next executive order can compel the collection of this potentially illuminating data.

Since 9/11, the number of Muslim immigrants admitted to the United States averaged approximately 160,000 per year, but in 2013, the Obama administration admitted 280,276, an increase of almost 90%, and continued to do so until he left office. At the same time Obama's position towards Israel became increasingly hostile, culminating in his attack on Israeli settlements in the UN Security Council. The increase in Muslim immigration and the ratcheting up of Obama's attacks on Israel almost perfectly coincide with the increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes in the United States.

