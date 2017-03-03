First, the outgoing president decides to live miles from the White House. I understand that we have not seen something like this since President Woodrow Wilson .

We are living in interesting times, as some famous Chinese man said centuries ago.

Second, we just learned that Valerie Jarrett is moving in with the Obamas:

Barack Obama is turning his new home in the posh Kalorama section of the nation's capital -- just two miles away from the White House -- into the nerve center of the mounting insurgency against his successor, President Donald J. Trump. Obama's goal, according to a close family friend, is to oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment. And Obama is being aided in his political crusade by his longtime consigliere, Valerie Jarrett, who has moved into the 8,200-square-foot, $5.3-million Kaloroma mansion with the former president and Michelle Obama, long time best friends. Jarrett played a vital -- if at times low-key -- role in the Obama presidency. She lived in the White House, dined with the Obamas, and help shape his domestic and foreign policies.

I guess that takes the chief of staff position to a new level.

Before we get all bent out of shape, let's consider a couple of things.

First, how successful was Obama in politics? He did win and was reelected. At the same time, he left behind a Democrat Party in its worst shape in decades. He was popular, according to polls, but not very good at electing Democrats. Does anyone seriously believe that Valerie Jarrett can do much from the Obama home to help Democrat incumbent Senators in West Virginia, North Dakota, Indiana, Missouri, or Montana?

Second, Obama's efforts to allegedly bring down Trump will only succeed if the GOP fails to deliver, from repealing and replacing ObamaCare to all of the other things promised in the campaign.

So good luck to Valerie and her new job.

