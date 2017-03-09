10 pieces of good news for President Trump this week

Good news items keep appearing every day. Ironically, there are so many, they are easy to miss. Here are ten happy headlines showing the progress team Trump is making this week on many fronts – jobs, the border, law and order, deregulation, fair trade, rule of law, the Middle East, reining in bureaucrats. Trump's first full month in office brings massive employment boom as U.S. companies added whopping 298,000 new jobs in February