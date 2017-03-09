10 pieces of good news for President Trump this week
Good news items keep appearing every day. Ironically, there are so many, they are easy to miss. Here are ten happy headlines showing the progress team Trump is making this week on many fronts – jobs, the border, law and order, deregulation, fair trade, rule of law, the Middle East, reining in bureaucrats.
Trump's first full month in office brings massive employment boom as U.S. companies added whopping 298,000 new jobs in February
Winning Level – Wolverine Grandmaster: Secretary Ross Imposes $1.19 Billion Fine Against Chinese Company…
Congress Takes Aim at DOJ ‘Slush Fund’ to Left-Wing Activists
U.S. Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley: Palestinians Must Stop Incitement (see also Haley’s Comet from February to put a big smile on your face.)
Trump Era: Southwest Border Apprehensions at Lowest Point in 5 Years
The Biggest News in Washington: Deregulation
Trump Administration to Publish Crimes Committed by Illegal Aliens in Sanctuary Cities
Women’s March Leader and Pro-Sharia Law Muslim Linda Sarsour Arrested at NYC Protest
Obama Is “Irked and Exasperated”
EPA Head Stacks Agency With Climate Change Skeptics
