Cruz Velazquez Acevedo began convulsing shortly after he drank the liquid methamphetamine he'd brought with him from Tijuana, Mexico.

The family of a Mexican drug mule who tried to smuggle narcotics across the border received 1 million dollars in a settlement of a lawsuit over the incident.

The 16-year-old had just crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to San Diego and was going through the San Ysidro Port of Entry. He was carrying two bottles of liquid that he claimed was apple juice. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers told him to drink it to prove he wasn't lying, court records say. The teen took four sips. Then, he began sweating profusely. He screamed and clenched his fists. In a matter of minutes, his temperature soared to 105 degrees, his family's attorney said. His pulse reached an alarming rate of 220 beats per minute — more than twice the normal rate for adults. "Mi corazón! Mi corazón!" Acevedo screamed, according to court records — "My heart! My heart!" He was dead about two hours later.

So what's the problem? In my opinion, drug dealers should be executed. Instead, his family walked away with a million dollars.

The family's attorney, Eugene Iredale, acknowledged that the teen did something wrong when he tried to bring drugs into the United States on Nov. 18, 2013. "But he's a 16-year-old boy with all the immaturity and bad judgment that might be characteristic of any 16-year-old kid," Iredale told The Washington Post. "He was basically a good boy[.]

A "good boy" who was smuggling methamphetamines that could kill Americans. The "good boy" knew what he was being asked to drink. All he had to do was tell the truth. Instead, he decided to do something stupid.

What's outrageous is that the U.S. government paid this amount in a settlement. This "good boy" wasn't even an American. He was a foreign drug dealer. He had no rights under the U.S. Constitution. By other accounts, the "good boy" volunteered to drink the liquid without any prompting.

Acevedo died from the very poison he was trying to peddle to others. How could that be anything other than poetic justice?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.