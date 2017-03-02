A year ago, most countries were patting themselves on the back for being so open and compassionate about letting in hundreds of thousands of unvetted refugees. But given the numerous terrorist attacks carried out by migrants in the last year, and the strain put on local budgets in caring for of all those newcomers, the E.U. is beginning to sing a different tune.

Member states of the European Union are undergoing a dramatic change of heart about the million and a half refugees they allowed into their countries.

Reuters:

European Union member states should detain migrants who have no case for asylum to prevent them from running away before they are deported, the chief migration official with the bloc's executive arm in Brussels said. The European Union is pushing to reduce immigration after some 1.6 million refugees and migrants reached its shores via the Mediterranean in 2014-2016. It wants to prevent people from coming and deport more. "Return rates have to be improved," Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on Thursday in presenting new proposals by the executive European Commission to increase deportations. "Member states should also use the possibility to place migrants in detention if there is a risk of absconding and for a sufficient period to be able to complete the return and readmission procedure." The Commission said the proposals identified areas in which member states could change their current practices to streamline relocations in line with existing laws that are applied differently in various countries. The Commission said member states should consider longer periods of detention of up to 18 months, although Avramopoulos added that it should only be an option in cases where "migrants are not cooperating" or "there is risk of absconding".

Ironies abound in this directive. But you'll never hear a European leader admit he made a mistake. Even German chancellor Angela Merkel, whose political fortunes have tanked in recent months thanks to the rude awakening her countrymen have experienced from refugee criminal actions and terror attacks, refuses to apologize for her shortsighted, dangerous migrant policy.

Germany is in the process of deporting tens of thousands of migrants who arrived in the 2015 wave of refugees. The expense of detaining those refugees will fall heavily on the German taxpayer, who is already resentful of the costs incurred by local and regional governments in feeding, clothing, housing, and educating the nearly 800,000 migrants who were originally welcomed with open arms by Merkel. Now they will be asked to set up detention centers, not "something like a concentration camp," according to authorities. No matter what you call it, a sizable number of refugees are going to be sent home.

Will that deter more migrants from leaving home and attempting to reach the paradise of the West? Not likely.