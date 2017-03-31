He said: "Brexit isn’t the end. A lot of people would like it that way, even people on another continent where the newly elected US President was happy that the Brexit was taking place and has asked other countries to do the same. If he goes on like that I am going to promote the independence of Ohio and Austin, Texas in the US."

In an extraordinary speech yesterday, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Junker threatened to promote the break up of the United States unless President Trump became more supportive of the EU.

Was Junker drunk? It wouldn't be the first time that speculation about the Luxembourg politician's sobriety became front page news in Europe. Here's a remarkable video of Junker at an EU summit in Latvia slapping world leaders in the face in a rather boisterous display.

There was the scary moment from last June where Junker claimed to have spoken to leaders of other planets.

Perhaps Junker could ask the aliens to help him break up the US.

Junker is a menace and if this is an example of EU leadership, Great Britain was absolutely right to want out.