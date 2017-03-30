Donna Brazile takes chutzpah to a new level

A very old joke defines the Yiddish word “chutzpah” by example: a child who confesses to killing his parents and asks the court for mercy as an orphan. Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile has provided a real life example that tops that example. For some reason, the admitted liar and cheat is regarded as someone worthy of national media attention, even though she has proven that she will lie and conceal lies for months, even after exposure. So the irony could not be greater when she attacks “false media narratives” and then provides her own false media narrative.

Jack Heretik of the Free Beacon explains: Former Democratic National Committee Chairperson Donna Brazile lectured the media on "fake narratives" two weeks after she admitted to leaking debate questions to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential primaries. Brazile took part in a panel discussion on SiriusXM where she discussed the Russian hacking of Clinton associates," Mediaite reported on Wednesday. "This was a massive campaign," Brazile said, before she agreed with former vice president Dick Cheney's statement that Russia's actions were an act of war. "If they can take down a woman of stature like Hillary Clinton with bogus stuff and then you have to disprove the negative to make it somehow truthful, you cannot," Brazile said. “Bogus narratives,” Donna? None the emails released by Wikileaks have been disputed as fake. They were, as far as anyone knows, real emails. As for the narrative that Russia was the hacker, that is a notion widely touted as factual, but for which no evidence whatsoever has been provided, merely anonymous sources in the intelligence community asserting that it was the Russians. I am sorry, but until there is proof and individuals standing up to offer it, I will consider the source unknown. Via Grabien, here is the video of her assertion: