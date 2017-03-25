This is directly counter to what de Blasio has been saying about Trump since the election.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is blaming the "dynamic of hate" that he says was created by President Trump during the campaign for the brutal slaying of a black many by a white man who traveled from Baltimore to New York to "kill black people."

Politico:

The comments Friday on WNYC’s “Brian Lehrer Show” mark a shift in how the mayor has spoken about the role of Trump's rhetoric in hate crimes in New York City and elsewhere. Last December, while announcing an uptick in hate crimes in the city, the mayor said, “You can’t have a candidate for president single out groups of Americans, negatively, and not have some ramifications for that.” But when asked then if the rise in hate crimes was “directly” related to Trump’s remarks, de Blasio said it was "more complicated than that." Earlier this month, de Blasio visited a Jewish community center on Staten Island that was among dozens of Jewish organizations around the country targeted with bomb threats. He was joined at the event by City Councilman Joe Borelli, a top Trump campaign surrogate. Both downplayed the notion of any linkage to Trump. When asked on Staten Island if he saw a connection to Trump and the targeted attacks on Jewish organizations, de Blasio said the president's action “does not help at all.” The mayor went on to say, “forces of hate have been unleashed that we have not seen anything like, in decades.” Borelli said then he may disagree with the mayor on politics, but “the mayor is not my enemy, or even my adversary when it comes to standing against hate, here on Staten Island or citywide.”

Is President Trump really to blame for the murder of a black man by a racist? Here's a description of the attack by James Jaclson on Timothy Caughman:

Jackson, an Army veteran who grew up in Maryland and served in Afghanistan, allegedly checked into a Manhattan hotel Friday and picked his first target Monday -- Timothy Caughman, 66, who lived in a rooming house and was out gathering recyclables from trash cans -- with the intent to wage a larger attack later in Times Square. Prosecutors said Jackson stabbed Caughman multiple times with a 26-inch sword. The victim was able to stagger to a police station. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. After Jackson, who police said washed off Caughman's blood in a restaurant bathroom, saw surveillance photos of himself on media, he walked into a police station and turned himself in.

Part of the liberal narrative about "hate crimes" is that they can be "inspired" by conservatives - even if the perpetrator is insane. Hence, a campaign poster created by Sarah Palin that featured a bullseye on Gabbie Gifford's congressional district led to her shooting - despite the fact the mentally unbalanced shooter had almost certainly never seen the poster.

In this case, just what was Jackson "inspired" by? Was he goaded into the killing by the president's actual rhetoric or by the hysterically inaccurate, deliberately falsified narrative advanced by liberals specifically designed to scare the daylights out of minorities? A mentally unbalanced racist wouldn't hear what President Trump was saying. He would be aware of the interpretation of that rhetoric by the left.

The problem with de Blasio's "dynamic of hate" is that you have to look at who actually created that dynamic. You also have to judge what was going on in the mind of a man who murdered someone with sword and then walked into a police station to surrender after seeing his picture on TV? Does that sound rational to you? And if it doesn't, how can he be "inspired" in a rational way by Trump's rhetoric?

De Blasio should have stuck with the notion that motivation for hate crimes "was more complicated than that."