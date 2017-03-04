Two Columbia University professors sent a letter to the school's president that links the "political suffering" of students and faculty to a "cluster of suicides" on campus. The culprit? None other than the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Professors Robert Pollack and Letty Moss-Salentijn, the co-chairs of the Columbia Faculty Affairs Committee, contacted Columbia President Lee Bollinger on Feb. 24 about the need to help “faculty to reach into themselves and find strength to express themselves.” The two mentioned student suicides before requesting venues for quiet conversations and easy access to websites dedicated to preserving freedom. “We know no one at Columbia who is not upset, chronically and deeply, since the election,” the letter reads. “We know this is true of the Administration, and your letter [on executive orders] certainly embodies this distress. We know it is true of our students, and the cluster of suicides this month can have no other meaning.”

"No other meaning"? It could never be coincidence, or the enormous academic pressures at Columbia, or bad break ups with lovers, or any other normal reason for suicide among young people away from home for the first time and trying to get by without the emotional support structure they've enjoyed their entire lives.

Perish the thought.

Dr. Pollack contacted the educational watchdog Campus Reform on Wednesday to protest its coverage. “Speaking for both himself and Moss-Salentijn, [Dr. Pollack ] sent a belated response to Campus Reform denying that the letter was intended to insinuate that recent student suicides have been a result of distress over Trump’s election, even though the sentence in question came in the context of describing the universal ‘distress’ at Columbia ever since the election,” the website reported.

We've seen this response a thousand times. A liberal educator makes an outrageous statement and when a backlash happens, deny the statemnet meant what they clearly wanted it to mean.

“We agree with you that we cannot know the cause of the recent spate in [sic] suicides, but even if it has been wholly a coinicdence [sic], it nevertheless has added to what we call the ‘fog’ that has effected [sic] so many of us at this complicated but caring community of faculty, students, and administrators,” the professor wrote.

But they didn't say they "cannot know" the cause of the suicides. They said in no uncertain terms that the suicides "can have no other meaning.” Who are they trying to fool?

So let me get this straight. Liberals have spent the entire time since the election ginning up outrage and hysteria against what President Trump might do, or could do, or maybe even dream of doing. Each successive accusation becomes more hysterical, with specific threats to minority students, illegal aliens, and women.

So they blame Trump instead of themselves for generating the hysteria that leads kids to take their own lives? This may be a first even for liberals; answering a question by inventing the circumstances that lead directly to the accusation.

I give the profs an "A+" for orginality in their political attack but only a "C" in implementation.