Chelsea Clinton, American Wonder Woman
Is there anything Chelsea Clinton can't do? Graduate from school. Straighten her hair. Get a high powered television interview job despite no experience or background while others couldn't. Get married. Have children. (in that order.) Tweet. Get gossiped about as a potential member of Congress. Write books--or at least have her name attached to them. Get appointed vice chair the Clinton Foundation. A Wonder Woman indeed with the same accomplishments as many a female born to non-famous, non-power-couple parents.
In partnership with Lifetime, the six women have been selected as Variety‘s Lifetime Impact Honorees for their humanitarian work. Each of the recipients will be featured on a cover of the magazine’s upcoming issue, which hits stands on April 18.The Power of Women: New York event is tied to the annual New York Women’s Impact Report, which profiles women who made a significant impact in entertainment and media in the past year.“In its fourth year, we are thrilled to be honoring these outstanding women at our annual Power of Women: New York luncheon,” said Michelle Sobrino Stearns, Group Publisher/Chief Revenue Officer of Variety. “At the heart of New York City is a vibrant community of strong women in entertainment, media, and politics whose commitment to philanthropy is inspirational. We are delighted to be celebrating these women along with the women profiled in our annual New York Women’s Impact List with our partners at Lifetime.” (snip)Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, will be honored for her work with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which empowers kids to develop lifelong healthy habits.
